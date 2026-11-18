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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Kosher and halal meals got a boost from Mamdani. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani signed an executive order this morning guiding city agencies to improve access to kosher and halal meals in public programs including schools, hospitals and senior centers. The guidelines will be implemented by November 2027, according to a release.



Gracie Mansion scheduled a Hanukkah party. Mamdani will host the mayor’s annual Hanukkah party at Gracie Mansion on Dec. 10. Some Jewish leaders have rejected invitations to past Jewish holiday events over opposition to Mamdani and his stance on Israel.



A Jewish NY leader blasted politicians who opposed Jeffries for speaker. Seven newly elected House representatives, including New York’s Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, released a statement earlier today making it clear they voted ‘no’ for Hakeem Jeffries as speaker of the House. New York’s Jewish Community Relations Council CEO Mark Treyger, a longtime ally of Jeffries, called their decision “shameful.” “They are putting their own political calculations ahead of the needs of their constituents and the interests of millions of New Yorkers,” Treyger wrote on X.





Seven newly elected House representatives, including New York’s Darializa Avila Chevalier and Claire Valdez, released a statement earlier today making it clear they voted ‘no’ for Hakeem Jeffries as speaker of the House. New York’s Jewish Community Relations Council CEO Mark Treyger, a longtime ally of Jeffries, called their decision “shameful.” “They are putting their own political calculations ahead of the needs of their constituents and the interests of millions of New Yorkers,” Treyger wrote on X. Yoav Gallant will speak in NYC today. Former Israeli minister of defense Yoav Gallant is slated to speak during the MirYam Institute’s annual Israel security briefing in Manhattan this evening. Protesters are expected to demonstrate against Gallant, who has an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. The pro-Palestinian Hind Rajab Foundation filed a request for Gallant’s prosecution with the U.S. Department of Justice.





Former Israeli minister of defense Yoav Gallant is slated to speak during the MirYam Institute’s annual Israel security briefing in Manhattan this evening. Protesters are expected to demonstrate against Gallant, who has an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court. The pro-Palestinian Hind Rajab Foundation filed a request for Gallant’s prosecution with the U.S. Department of Justice. Hanukkah came early. Havurah, a Jewish arts community, is hosting its fifth annual Hanukkah market this weekend at Congregation Rodeph Sholom on the Upper West Side. Click here for more.