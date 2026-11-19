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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Mamdani questioned over his Oct. 7 statement. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani defended the statement that he wrote on the three-year anniversary of Oct. 7, 2023, which critics said focused more on Israel’s military operations in Gaza than on Hamas’ attacks on that day. “It is important, like in any day, to mourn the totality of its impact,” Mamdani said at the 2026 DealBook Summit.



Lander says thank you to “everybody who’s pissed off at me.” Jewish Rep.-elect Brad Lander released an online video acknowledging the anger and frustration he received after voting to nominate Hakeem Jeffries for House speaker. The former New York City comptroller emphasized the pragmatism behind the decision, saying he wanted to get to work as quickly as possible on policies, like Medicare expansion and ending the Iran war, that he said had broad Democratic consensus. Yet he also said he had “great respect” for the small group of Reps that voted no. “I will not be a rubber stamp,” he told his more than 100,000 followers on X.



Hunter College cultural night backlash ramps up with Jewish protest. A host of Jewish organizations, including #EndJewHatred and the Israel on Campus Coalition, are planning a rally today at 5 p.m. to protest Hunter’s Undergraduate Student Government’s cancellation of its Cultural Arts Night. Yonathan Eilon, the school’s Hillel student president, said he believed the event, originally slated for Nov. 16, was canceled due to the Jewish student group’s involvement. Protesters are demanding an independent Title VI investigation, which bars any recipient of federal funding from discriminating based on race, color or national origin. New York City Council members Eric Dinowitz and Virginia Maloney similarly called for an investigation.





A host of Jewish organizations, including #EndJewHatred and the Israel on Campus Coalition, are planning a rally today at 5 p.m. to protest Hunter’s Undergraduate Student Government’s cancellation of its Cultural Arts Night. Yonathan Eilon, the school’s Hillel student president, said he believed the event, originally slated for Nov. 16, was canceled due to the Jewish student group’s involvement. Protesters are demanding an independent Title VI investigation, which bars any recipient of federal funding from discriminating based on race, color or national origin. New York City Council members Eric Dinowitz and Virginia Maloney similarly called for an investigation. ‘Birthright’ to make the short trip over to Broadway. Written by 2025 Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector, “Birthright” will begin previews Feb. 23 after a sold-out Off-Broadway run. The play tracks the effects of the trip on six American Jews and their tangled relationships over 18 years. It was reviewed in both The New Yorker and The New York Times. Tickets are available starting today.





Written by 2025 Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector, “Birthright” will begin previews Feb. 23 after a sold-out Off-Broadway run. The play tracks the effects of the trip on six American Jews and their tangled relationships over 18 years. It was reviewed in both The New Yorker and The New York Times. Tickets are available starting today. Contested Van Gogh painting sells for record $190.4 million. Sotheby’s and the individual sellers reached an agreement on Wednesday with the descendants of Samuel Fischer, who had previously asked the auction house to postpone its sale. Fischer’s heirs argued that the family sold the artwork in 1936 “under financial duress caused by the Nazis.” It was the most expensive Van Gogh painting ever auctioned.



Sotheby’s and the individual sellers reached an agreement on Wednesday with the descendants of Samuel Fischer, who had previously asked the auction house to postpone its sale. Fischer’s heirs argued that the family sold the artwork in 1936 “under financial duress caused by the Nazis.” It was the most expensive Van Gogh painting ever auctioned. Former Knicks head to Yeshiva to attend Sweetney memorial. Four former New York Knicks players, including John Starks and Larry Johnson, attended yesterday’s Yeshiva University basketball game, where they honored the late Michael Sweetney. Sweetney played two seasons for the Knicks after being selected in the first round of the 2003 NBA draft. Sweetney joined the Yeshiva University basketball staff as an assistant coach from 2019 to 2023. He died in Sept. 2026.