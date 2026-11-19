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Jewish lawmakers are urging House and Senate Armed Services Committee leaders against including provisions in the annual defense bill that they fear could infringe upon religious freedoms.

Members of the Congressional Jewish Caucus sent a letter on Wednesday to the chairs and ranking members of the committees, warning that proposed provisions “could result in unwanted proselytization” and violate the rights of service members to their religious beliefs.

Led by Democratic Reps. Jerry Nadler of New York and Brad Schneider of Illinois, the letter asked the committee members to reject portions of the Military Chaplains Modernization Act from the final version of the Fiscal Year 2027 National Defense Authorization Act.

While the lawmakers did not mention which specific portions they would like removed in their letter, they were likely referring to sections of the bill that have generated significant controversy.

The legislation would guarantee that chaplains “have the right to conduct public worship, provide counseling, teach, deliver sermons, advise, minister, and offer prayer in accordance with the chaplain’s sincerely held religious beliefs and the manner, form, and tenets of the chaplain’s religious-endorsing organization.”

“Those activities shall be free from censorship, undue restriction, or fear of retribution,” the text adds, essentially barring military leaders from stepping in and preventing religious coercion.

The letter, signed by all members of the Jewish Caucus, argued that military chaplains provide critical care “to service members of many faiths and traditions, as well as those who do not practice any specific religion.”

“Because chaplains serve a richly diverse military community, they must be required to protect the religious freedom of all those they serve,” the letter stated. “The language in these provisions would undermine that fundamental principle by broadly protecting chaplains who engage in unwelcome proselytization, violating service members’ freedom of religion.”

The writers added that ensuring these religious freedoms are particularly important to members of minority faiths, including Jewish service members, who may be serving in an area where a Jewish chaplain is not available. A failure to protect these rights also “undermines readiness and combat effectiveness, weakening our Armed Forces,” the lawmakers noted.

“We insist that the Department of Defense should uphold a clear and consistent approach to religious liberty across the Armed Forces, ensuring that service members are protected from unwanted religious advocacy and can access the pastoral care they seek,” the letter concluded.

Neither committee responded to requests for comment.