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Ex-‘SNL’ cast member Bowen Yang apologized for calling Regina Spektor a “Zio.” In a podcast episode posted Oct. 14, Yang called the Jewish singer-songwriter a “Zio,” what many consider to be an antisemitic slur coined by former Ku Klux Klan grand wizard David Duke. Conservative commentator Meghan McCain criticized Yang and co-host Matt Rogers on X and called out Disney, which started streaming the podcast on Disney+ and Hulu Nov. 18. Yang apologized Friday afternoon on Instagram, writing that his mistake was especially upsetting because he “adopted language popularized by far-right movements whose rhetoric we should be wary of and act against.” Yang reposted the apology on his Instagram story, while the next story post read, “At the same time, Free Palestine.” Yang and Rogers recently interviewed Hasan Piker, the influential podcaster who has been accused of sanitizing antisemitism, in their second most recent podcast episode.



NJ yeshiva teacher killed in transit accident. Basheva Frank, a resident of Spring Valley in suburban Rockland County, was killed Wednesday at a railroad crossing in Nanuet after an NJ Transit train struck her vehicle, pushing it into her, reported VINnews. She was a learning center teacher at the Rosenbaum Yeshiva of North Jersey and the wife of Rabbi Doniel Frank, a marriage and family therapist. Her funeral was held Wednesday.



‘Nobody Wants This’ actress talks career at Paley Museum. Tovah Feldshuh will speak Monday evening at the Paley Museum about how her Jewish heritage has guided her acting career. The talk with Feldshuh, who publicly disagreed with Netflix co-star Adam Brody over comments on Israel’s war in Gaza, will be moderated by Emmy-winning producer and writer Judy Gold.



Hunter College protests are just one sign of disagreements concerning Hillel. Growing fracture lines involving Hillels on campus are coming from both outside and inside the Jewish community, reports The Forward. Active on over 850 campuses worldwide, Hillel says it is apolitical, but critics say that its political ties to Israel are a valid reason for targeted protests. The Undergraduate Student Government at CUNY’s Hunter College this week canceled an event involving Hillel, saying the event “doesn’t align with our values.”



Goldstein elected vice chair of New York Solidarity Network board. Eric Goldstein will join the board after serving as CEO of UJA-Federation of New York since 2014, reports Jewish Insider. “This is an inflection moment for the New York Jewish community,” Goldstein said. His appointment comes as the centrist political advocacy organization pivots to strengthen the New York Jewish community’s political muscle ahead of the next mayoral and City Council elections in 2029. In the past, Sara Forman, the executive director of New York Solidarity Network said that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s activism contained “coded language against Jews.”