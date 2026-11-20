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Good morning! The Professional Women’s Hockey League began its training camp this week, with the opening of the regular season right around the corner. Stay tuned for a Jewish preview.

In the meantime, this week’s main story features an up-and-coming Jewish star in the NHL…

Devon Levi has ice in his veins (and his hands)

It appears that Devon Levi has arrived.

The former Northeastern University star had appeared in just 39 NHL games with Buffalo before this season. Now with the Edmonton Oilers, the 24-year-old is raising eyebrows across the league.

On Tuesday, Levi — a native of Montreal’s heavily Jewish Dollard-des-Ormeaux suburb and a Modern Orthodox day school alum — became the fastest Oilers goaltender to reach 10 wins in a season, doing so in just 11 games. He posted a .907 save percentage during that stretch, which included his first career shutout.

Levi has also gone viral for pressing his bare hand onto the ice during commercial breaks.

“It’s just a little ritual just to connect with the ice. Just something that I just started doing at the beginning of the year, and I enjoy it,” Levi said. “Kind of locks me in, like the feeling of the cold.”

He added that the unusual tradition was inspired by the Oscar-winning film “Gladiator.” The motion mimics Russell Crowe’s character Maximus’ pre-battle ritual.

“There’s a scene in Gladiator where he picks up the sand and kind of plays with it. I’ve always liked that. It’s always connected with me,” Levi said. “I don’t know if that’s why I did it, but that was a cool scene that I definitely thought of.”

Crowe himself approved of Levi’s homage, reposting the goalie’s interview on X with the caption, “Strength and Honour young man.”

More than head-turning hand gestures, Levi’s solid play to open the season has also generated conversation about a possible contract extension with Edmonton.

“I would do it sooner rather than later. It’s going to get more expensive for him,” former NHL goalie and TV analyst Steve Valiquette said this week. “ … He’s not going to get cheaper, in my opinion. If [Oilers general manager Stan Bowman] was calling me on it, I’d advise him to get him done now.”

Halftime report

AND THE WINNER IS. Even with a slow start to the season, Alex Bregman’s introduction with the Chicago Cubs couldn’t have gone much better. After winning a Gold Glove Award for his defense and finishing ninth in National League MVP voting, Bregman added a Silver Slugger Award — the second of his career and first since 2019 with Houston — as the NL’s best offensive third baseman on Wednesday. The Cubs also won the NL’s team Silver Slugger.

OOF. The NFL condemned a pair of popular analysts for joking that New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel’s mustache resembled Hitler’s. Mike Florio, founder of the ProFootballTalk website and a longtime NBC Sports NFL personality, and former quarterback Chris Simms exchanged jokes Wednesday about Vrabel’s facial hair. “If you’re in Germany, you gotta be careful trimming the sides of that thing,” Florio said. When a show producer audibly groaned, Florio responded, “It’s funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago. Let us have some fun, for crying out loud.” Jeff Miller, an NFL spokesman, said the league “found the remarks to be inappropriate and offensive.”

SAYONARA. Free agent first baseman Rowdy Tellez is headed abroad after signing with the Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league. Tellez appeared briefly with the Atlanta Braves in 2026, including in the postseason, to cap a nine-year MLB career. According to the Jewish Baseball Museum, other Jewish ballplayers to play in Japan include Richie Scheinblum, Micah Franklin, Josh Whitesell, Gabe Kapler and Kevin Youkilis.

ONE STEP CLOSER. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft moved to the next stage in his bid for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Kraft, a six-time Super Bowl winner, was chosen as the nominee from the contributor category and will be on the ballot alongside his longtime coach Bill Belichick and 13 player candidates when the ballot is finalized next month. Kraft’s omission last year, when he was also a nominee, was considered a snub.

REMEMBERING A MACCABEE. A group of New York Knicks alumni visited Yeshiva University this week to honor the late Michael Sweetney, a former Knick and Y.U. assistant coach who died suddenly at 43 years old in September. At the time of his passing, Y.U. coach Elliot Steinmetz had called Sweetney a close friend and an ally to the Jewish community.

Jews in sports to watch this weekend (all times ET)

Basketball

Danny Wolf, Ben Saraf (who was just recalled from the G League) and the Brooklyn Nets host the Orlando Magic tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the NBA Cup group stage. Domantas Sabonis, who is reportedly converting to Judaism, Israeli-born Emanuel Sharp and the Sacramento Kings face the Los Angeles Lakers tonight at 10 p.m. in the NBA Cup group stage and host the Boston Celtics Saturday at 10 p.m. Deni Avdija, who has been battling a foot injury this week, and the Portland Trail Blazers face the New York Knicks Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Football

A.J. Dillon and the Carolina Panthers host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at 1 p.m.

Hockey

Devon Levi, Zach Hyman, Jake Walman and the Edmonton Oilers face the Carolina Hurricanes Saturday at 1 p.m. Jack and Luke Hughes and the New Jersey Devils play the St. Louis Blues Saturday at 7 p.m. At the same time, Zeev Buium, Max Sasson and the Vancouver Canucks host Quinn Hughes and the Minnesota Wild. Adam Fox and the New York Rangers host the Hurricanes Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Soccer

The MLS playoffs are underway. This weekend, Dor Turgeman, Matt Turner, Ilay Feingold and New England host Philadelphia Saturday at 2 p.m. in the first round, while Ran Binyamin and Dallas host Portland Saturday at 4 p.m. and Josh Cohen and Chicago host Liel Abada, Idan Toklomati and Charlotte Sunday at 6:30 p.m. In the English Championship, Manor Solomon and West Ham host Preston Saturday at 10 a.m.

Golf

Max Greyserman, David Lipsky and Ben Silverman are all competing at the RSM Classic in Georgia this weekend.

Racing

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll races in the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix Saturday at 11 p.m.