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The NFL suspended Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua for three games on Thursday, months after he faced a lawsuit from a woman who alleged that he had made an “unprovoked antisemitic statement.”

But Nacua — who led the league in receptions last season — won’t miss any additional games, as the league is allowing him to serve the suspension while he recovers from an injury.

Madison Atiabi, who is Jewish, alleged that Nacua, 25, said “f— all the Jews” at a dinner in L.A. last New Year’s Eve. According to the lawsuit, Atiabi said she “immediately felt uncomfortable and emotionally distressed.”

Atiabi also alleged that Nacua “forcibly” bit her on the left shoulder, “leaving a circular imprint of his teeth on her body,” and that he bit her friend’s thumb “with such force that her companion screamed in acute pain.”

Nacua’s attorney, Levi McCathern, said in a statement at the time that Nacua denied the antisemitism allegations “in the strongest possible terms.” McCathern characterized the biting as “horseplay.” No charges were filed, and the civil case is ongoing.

The NFL allows players to serve suspensions while on the injured list. But the timing of the suspension for Nacua — who previously got in trouble for making an antisemitic gesture on a livestream — raised questions about whether the NFL intended for one of its brightest young stars to miss any game time.

After Nacua sustained a knee injury Nov. 8, the Rams placed him on injured reserve, stipulating that he would miss at least four games but leaving open the possibility of a return before the playoffs. He underwent surgery to repair a sprained MCL on Tuesday, ruling him out until next season.

By waiting until Nacua returned from injury to announce its decision, the NFL could have ensured that Nacua missed games he would otherwise have played. The league also could have levied a more significant fine.

Nacua, who is still on his rookie contract, will reportedly lose $950,000 in lost game checks. He is expected to sign a lucrative free-agent contract after the season, meaning that he would have been in line to forfeit a much heftier sum — potentially several million dollars — had the league levied the suspension upon his return.

The NFL also reportedly told Nacua that future violations of the league’s personal conduct policy could lead to significant discipline, including a permanent ban.

The March lawsuit came a few months after another high-profile antisemitism scandal involving Nacua.

Last December — roughly two weeks before the alleged New Year’s Eve incident — Nacua appeared on Jewish influencer Adin Ross’ livestream show, where he was encouraged by Ross to perform an antisemitic touchdown dance during his next game. The dance recreates an infamous gesture known as “The Happy Merchant” that depicts Jews as greedy. Nacua performed the dance on the livestream, but never during a game.

After facing backlash — including calls for the Rams to cut Nacua — the wide receiver apologized in an Instagram post that featured the branding of the “Stand Up To Jewish Hate” campaign, the advocacy group founded by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. That post is no longer visible.

“When I appeared the other day on a social media livestream, it was suggested to me to perform a specific movement as part of my next touchdown celebration,” Nacua wrote in the now-removed post. “At the time, I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people.

“I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people.”

The NFL and the Rams also released statements at the time, neither of which named Nacua.