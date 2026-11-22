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Actor Mark Ruffalo, an outspoken progressive and Israel critic, cited concerns over “entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties” in endorsing U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen for Senate majority leader over U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the current Democratic caucus leader and a Jewish lawmaker from New York.

In a Saturday post on X, Ruffalo framed his endorsement of Van Hollen – and concerns about religious beliefs and loyalty – as being more than just about Israel.

“Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times,” Ruffalo posted. “We need Justice, we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties.”

Israel is just one issue in a whole host of reasons Van Hollen is the right leader for our times. We need Justice , we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties. Does not follow entrenched fossil fuel and corporate… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 21, 2026

Schumer is the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in U.S. history and has led the Senate’s Democratic caucus since 2017, including as majority leader from 2021 until 2025. Since the midterm elections, Schumer, the pro-Israel stalwart, has faced a chorus of progressive voices who are seeking a change in the leadership of the Democratic caucus.

Three veteran senators – Vermont independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, Democratic Sens. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan and Jeff Merkley of Oregon –have endorsed Van Hollen of Maryland for majority leader. Van Hollen also has the support of two newly elected senators who will take office in January, Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota.

Van Hollen is an outspoken critic of Israel who has led efforts to investigate the country’s human rights practices and pressure its right-wing government. He has drawn blowback from some Jewish leaders in recent years over his criticism of Israel and of AIPAC, the pro-Israel lobbying group.

Schumer, who has longstanding ties to AIPAC and the pro-Israel community, has described himself as a “Shomer Yisrael” (“guardian of Israel”), noting that his surname derives from the Hebrew word shomer. Still, he has become increasingly critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent years, going so far as giving a speech from the Senate floor in 2024 calling for new elections and leadership in Israel.

Ruffalo, known for his work in “The Avengers” franchise, “Spotlight” and “The Kids Are All Right,” has been a divisive figure in the Jewish community. In an August Instagram Story, he linked Skydance CEO David Ellison, the chief driver of the then-proposed Paramount-Warner Bros. merger, to tech giant Oracle, which Ruffalo accused of powering “an apartheid system of oppression” in Gaza.

Oracle was co-founded by Ellison’s father, Larry Ellison, one of the world’s richest men; both Ellisons are Jewish and prominent Israel supporters. Oracle also owns a stake in the social media network TikTok’s U.S. operations, and has long been a target of progressives who point to the company’s links to, and public support for, Israel.

In a social media post that was reported in September to be no longer available, Ruffalo described Larry Ellison as a “classic oligarch” who is “crushing workers and consolidating the wealth of the world for their own power and concentrated dominance.”

Ruffalo drew criticism from Jewish organizations, including the Jewish Federation Los Angeles, which said the actor’s comments “combined Jewish wealth, media control, secret technology and sinister global power,” drawing on “recognizable antisemitic tropes with a long and dangerous history.”

In response to the criticism, Ruffalo denied being antisemitic or anti-Israel, and said “criticizing the actions of the Israeli prime minister, a military technology contract, or the executives who supply it is not the same as criticizing Jewish people.” He added that “my views come from my own political convictions and should never be interpreted as hostility toward Jewish people, for whom I have deep love and respect.”

Some 170 notable Jewish personalities signed an open letter supporting him.