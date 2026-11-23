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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

The Republican Party improved its showing in Long Island elections. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul won her reelection handily, but her margin of victory in some Long Island counties shrank, according to an analysis by Newsday. In some Nassau and Suffolk county districts, Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman earned upwards of 20% more votes compared with the 2022 midterm elections. Both Blakeman and 2022 New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin hail from Long Island. State and national polling found that Jewish Americans still favor the Democratic Party. But according to a post-election poll from the Jewish Electorate Institute, 36% of Jewish Democratic voters thought the Democratic Party was “too accepting of antisemitic rhetoric.”



Jeffries eyes West Bank sanction bill in first 100 days. The soon-to-be House Speaker wants to move forward the West Bank Violence Prevention Act of 2025 as “the most decisive step that we can take relative to the situation in the West Bank.” The bill would allow sanctions to be imposed on any foreign individuals or entities that threaten peace or security of the West Bank. “I think that it is a welcome step to bring forth sanctions on the settler enterprise,” New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said at a press conference earlier Monday, adding, “and I think that we have to go beyond that.”



Jewish conservatives met to lament the midterms and plan for 2028. At the Tikvah Fund’s Jewish Leadership Conference and the Zionist Organization of America’s annual gala, attendees convened after the blue wave of midterm victories. Speakers across the events denounced the Democratic Socialists of America and their anti-Israel policies, while also showing frustration that so many young Jews voted for candidates such as Michigan Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed. “The problem in New York City is too many Jews read The New York Times as their Torah,” said one Upper East Side resident.



Jewish wedding dress designer opens flagship in Tribeca. Danielle Frankel, both the owner and the brand, opened a 12,000-square-foot flagship office in Tribeca last week. Frankel’s name is one of the biggest in the wedding dress industry after dressing celebrities such as Alexandra Daddario, Zoë Kravitz and Charli XCX in recent years. According to one interview, Frankel’s biggest influence is her family; her grandfather is a Holocaust survivor. “Strong connections are definitely thematic within my family and […] the same within my business,” she said.

