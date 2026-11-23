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Democratic Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan said on Sunday that the United States should expect countries it supports to uphold principles of equality and suggested that Israel could not exist as both a democratic and Jewish state.

“I don’t believe in ethnostates,” El-Sayed said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. “I believe in equal rights to peace, dignity and self-determination.”

Moderator Kristen Welker had asked him whether Israel, which was founded as a Jewish state, should no longer exist in that capacity. Prior to the question, she had shown footage from a Tuesday interview in which El-Sayed had told The Atlantic that Israel must uphold “equal rights for all of its citizens” and should “not identify itself with a culture or a faith.”

“We dignify the fact that though our skin color might be different, that we may pray in different ways, that America and American laws respect us all the same,” the senator-elect said on “Meet the Press.” “The idea that any government that we are supporting ought to uphold those very basic, same ideals is not a far stretch.”

El-Sayed then accused Gadi Eisenkot, who is trying to form a new government in Israel, of “doing everything he possibly can to form a government in exclusion of predominantly Arab parties.” Eisenkot is in negotiations with the Arab-led parties, among others, to form a coalition and has consistently denounced efforts by parties in the outgoing right-wing government to delegitimize the Arab-led parties.

“We’ve been told for a very long time that Israel is a Jewish, democratic state,” the senator-elect said. “I think folks are having to choose – is it a Jewish state or a democratic state? And I would argue, based on our principles, that we should always be putting democracy over everything else.”

Weeks after the elections, El-Sayed has continued to challenge Israel’s existence as a Jewish state. His position aligns with a small but outspoken contingent of anti-Zionist voices in Congress.

During the “Meet the Press” interview, NBC’s Welker pushed back on his remarks, pointing out that 43 countries identify with a particular religion, citing Pakistan as an Islamic republic, and describing Denmark as constitutionally Christian. She then asked El-Sayed why the world’s only Jewish state should abandon its national identity.

El-Sayed responded that he opposes ethnostates in general, noting that the U.S. shouldn’t “be in the business of funding the military of Pakistan either” and that he’s trying to apply his ideals evenly.

“There are also Palestinian people whose families have been in the Holy Land for generations,” he said. “Those folks have been told that they are going to have a state of their own, only to watch as the Israeli state is expanding and we are supporting it.”

El-Sayed stressed the importance of supporting “the principles of democracy, the principles of justice and the principles of equal rights to peace, dignity and self-determination for Palestinians and Jewish Israelis alike.”

“It’s not opposing any one group of people,” he added. “This is about upholding a set of principles under which all people can have equal rights.”