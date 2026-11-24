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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

A Long Island resident was accused of a $36 million fraud targeting Orthodox Jews. Jason Doni Schlessel allegedly peddled “nonexistent deals” on protective gear during the 2020 COVID pandemic to fund his gambling losses and lifestyle, defrauding dozens in the Orthodox Jewish community. Schlessel, who was arrested Tuesday morning, faces up to 20 years in prison.



Celebrities throw their weight behind Sen. Van Hollen in open letter. Robert De Niro, Marisa Tomei and Jane Fonda are among several entertainers who publicly backed Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen for the majority leader position over Sen. Chuck Schumer from New York. The signatories said they donated or helped raise over $20 million for Democratic candidates this midterm cycle. The letter, obtained by The New York Times, said that electing Schumer as majority leader would be antithetical to the driving force behind Democratic midterm victories across the nation.



Test your Jewish-American trivia skills next Tuesday. The American Jewish Historical Society is hosting a trivia night Dec. 1 to celebrate 250 years of Jews and American Democracy. The event will be held at the Center for Jewish History, which is co-sponsoring the event. RSVP online.



Pro-Palestinian protest scheduled for Wednesday at Brooklyn Jewish deli. Pal-Awda NY/NJ, which according to its website has been protesting against illegal sales of Palestinian land since 2024, called for a protest against an alleged Israeli real estate sale at Essen NY Deli on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Democratic State Sen. Sam Sutton condemned the planned protest online, saying: “The announcement of yet another hateful protest targeting a Jewish-owned business in the heart of our district is absolutely disgraceful and unacceptable.”



The Pushcart Hanukkah Market will be held Dec. 6. If you missed Havurah’s Hanukkah Market last weekend, which organizers say roughly 7,500 people attended, you are in luck. Pushcart’s second annual market, with over 30 vendors, will be held in Brooklyn, and is open to adults over 21. Buy tickets before you go.

