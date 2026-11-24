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U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee said he’s “not sure” the abrupt cessation of U.S. military aid to Israel is possible, despite President Donald Trump’s Election Day pledge that he would stop support by the end of the year.

The Memorandum of Understanding between the U.S. and Israel provides military aid through 2028. Huckabee said that Israeli officials recognized that they were getting “beat up” by critics of U.S. aid to Israel. It’s the same political rationale Trump acknowledged when he said the morning of the Nov. 3 midterm election that aid to Israel was a “bad talking point” for Republicans and that it would end by year’s end.

“I’m not certain that there will be a cessation on an abrupt basis by the end of this year,” Huckabee said in an interview with Israel’s Institute for National Security Studies released Tuesday. “I’m not sure it can happen unless Congress were to act. Otherwise there are appropriations in place that will extend into that period of time.”

Huckabee also said that Trump is open to restarting military action against Iran if the administration’s demands are not met. He also blamed Hamas for delays in implementing Trump’s Gaza peace plan.

Allowing Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon or control the Strait of Hormuz would be unacceptable from a U.S. perspective, the ambassador said. If Iran can accept these terms, “we can possibly get to some diplomatic solution,” he added, though he also said the Iranians are “not known” for keeping their end of a bargain.

If Iran is unwilling, “the President has already demonstrated twice in the last year and a half that he is willing to use military action, and he’s made it very clear he’s willing to do it again,” Huckabee said.

In recent months, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly pushed for additional strikes against Iran but was rebuffed by Israeli military commanders.

On the war in Gaza, Huckabee broke with recent comments from other Republicans pressing Israel to advance to a ceasefire agreement. “Hamas has failed to live up to its agreement that they would disarm,” he said. “They’ve not given up one bullet, one bomb, one rifle, one pistol, one rocket, nothing.”

Earlier this week, U.S. Republican Sen. Dave McCormick of Pennsylvania, chair of the Foreign Relations Middle East subcommittee, called on Israel to “fulfill its commitments” to Trump’s Board of Peace. U.S. special envoy Jared Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, said that Israel’s “current trajectory” could make the country a global pariah. Yet Huckabee reiterated his belief that “the real stall in the peace process is Hamas.”

Huckabee called opposition to Israel from some Democrats “unfortunate,” and he emphasized that the United States benefits from its relationship with Israel, directly and indirectly. “I want America to recognize that this is not a one-way street,” he said. “Every day, American lives are saved because we pick up intelligence from our partners in Israel.”