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Growing up in a Jewish home, I shared a dream common among many young Jewish girls: to marry and raise children. I imagined a loving partnership and a small family, believing this vision was inseparable from my identity as a Jewish woman. It felt deeply rooted—part personal longing, part inheritance from generations of tradition that placed family at the center of a meaningful life. For a long time, I assumed this path was not only natural but necessary for fulfillment.

Life, however, unfolded differently. My husband, Dave, and I married later than most, and despite our efforts, it became clear that we could not conceive. At first, this reality felt like a rupture between the life I had imagined and the one I was living. Yet over time, I came to understand something more nuanced: my earlier desire for children had been shaped as much by expectation as by authentic calling. Beneath the surface, there had always been a quieter voice—what Jewish tradition calls the kol demamah dakah, the still, small voice—guiding me down a different path. For years, that voice had been overshadowed by the louder pressures of culture, family, and communal norms.

As someone ordained as both a rabbi and a cantor, my life has largely unfolded in public. Questions about children — sometimes explicit, often implied — have been a steady presence. Being childless, especially as a woman in clergy, carries a particular weight. Even now, in my early 60s, I sometimes find myself seeking out other Jewish couples who share this experience, though they are not always easy to find. And despite decades of growth and acceptance, moments of grief still surface unexpectedly.

I recall a moment during rabbinical school when a classmate spoke about giving up a child for adoption. Her story opened something deep within me. Though our experiences were different, the sense of loss she described resonated profoundly. Surrounded by supportive peers offering comfort, I realized that no one could fully grasp what I was feeling. My grief was not only about the absence of children — it was about not fitting into a narrative so central to my culture. Despite my love for children and my contributions to others’ lives, I felt marked as different, as though I existed outside an expected story of womanhood and Jewish continuity.

This sense of being “other” is not unique to me. Many who are childless — whether by choice or circumstance — experience a similar isolation in a society that prioritizes family life. There is a subtle but persistent message that adulthood, especially for women, is incomplete without parenthood. Within Jewish life, where continuity and generational transmission hold particular significance, that message can feel even more pronounced.

Part of the challenge has been the lack of language and support around lives without children. When I first explored writing about childless Jewish clergy, I worried there would be little to draw from. The topic often felt unspoken, almost invisible. The resources I encountered tended to frame childlessness through the lens of infertility, with an underlying assumption that parenthood remained the ideal outcome. While some texts acknowledged the value of companionship in marriage, they rarely validated a life fully lived without children. There was little space for those who neither pursued nor achieved parenthood to feel affirmed in their choices or circumstances.

For a long time, I internalized this absence of validation. But gradually, over many years, something shifted. I began to rethink the language I used to describe myself. Instead of “childless,” which implied lack, I embraced “childfree,” which suggested agency and possibility. This shift was not immediate or easy, but it opened the door to a new understanding of what it means to nurture and to love.

I came to see that motherhood is not limited to biology. Over the years, I have cared for, taught, and guided many children and people of all ages. I have offered presence, wisdom, and compassion — forms of nurturing that are no less meaningful for not being tied to parenthood. My life, I realized, was already rich with connection and purpose. I was inspired by the Talmudic teaching that says: “Anyone who teaches another person’s child Torah, the verse ascribes him credit as if they gave birth to that child.”

One moment stands out as a quiet turning point. While walking along a nature trail near my home, I noticed a woman pushing a stroller, accompanied by a large dog. Unexpectedly, it was the dog that drew my attention and delight. In that simple moment, something within me softened. I was around 40 years old, and for the first time, I felt a genuine openness to a life without children. It was not a dramatic revelation but a gradual release — a loosening of the grip that old expectations had held on me.

From there, my focus began to shift more fully toward my studies, my calling, and the life Dave and I were building together. Our home became a sanctuary, shared with the dogs we adopted and love. It is a space filled with care, companionship, and meaning—different from what I had once imagined, yet deeply fulfilling.

My connection to Jewish tradition has always been strong. As someone born into the Levite lineage, I feel tied to a long history of service and spiritual responsibility. My family’s past — marked by survival of the Holocaust, migration, and resilience — has shaped my sense of purpose. Though I did not grow up observant, I always felt drawn toward something larger than conventional roles. Over time, I came to understand that my path was one of spiritual nurturing rather than biological motherhood.

Today, I see my life clearly and honestly. It is not the life I once envisioned, but it is one filled with purpose, love, and connection. I have built a family in a broader sense — through community, relationships, and shared experiences. My work allows me to guide, support, and care for others in meaningful ways. I have come to understand that completeness is not defined by adhering to a single narrative.

As a clergywoman, I continue to serve with intention and compassion. Whether through my work with congregants, my connection to nature, or the life I share with my husband and our dogs, I experience moments of deep fulfillment. My journey has taught me that there are many ways to live a meaningful life, and that listening to one’s inner voice — however quiet — is essential. I no longer measure my life against the expectations I once held. Instead, I embrace it as it is: complex, evolving, and uniquely my own.

Rabbi Meeka Simerly, the author of “A Mother to Many,” serves as the Rabbi of Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Read more about her here.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.