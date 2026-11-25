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Israeli President Isaac Herzog named nine recipients of the Presidential Medal of Honor for 2026, singling out outspoken supporters of Israel at a time when the country is struggling to maintain alliances it once took for granted.

Recipients named Wednesday included Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland; American evangelical leader Mike Evans; French intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy; Charlotte Knobloch, a senior official in the European and World Jewish Congresses; and Israeli-American billionaire and Democratic Party megadonor Haim Saban.

“The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor have stood by the State of Israel with determination, courage, and loyalty, and through their endeavors they embody the State of Israel and the Jewish people’s contribution of good to humanity,” Herzog said in a press release.

Hoyer stands out because he represents a political animal that is becoming increasingly rare: The robustly pro-Israel Democrat. He is retiring from Congress this year, and was the second-ranked Democrat in the House for decades. Herzog is among the Israeli figures who have expressed alarm at deteriorating ties between Israel and U.S. Democrats in recent years.

Saban, the entertainment mogul behind the Power Rangers, is also an endangered species: the Democratic donor who makes support for Israel the primary reason for his giving.

Evans’ fervent support for Israel and his advocacy for extending Israeli sovereignty into the West Bank have stirred controversy in the evangelical community, for instance, for staking out positions to the right of the Trump administration. He founded the Friends of Zion museum in Jerusalem, valorizing Christian support for Israel.

The other recipients are Charles Bronfman, the Canadian Jewish philanthropist; Gerald Ronson, the British Jewish philanthropist; Silviu Wexler, a Romanian Jewish lawmaker; and Johanna Arbib Perugia, an Italian businesswoman active in Zionist organizations.

The late President Shimon Peres established the award, for those who “made an exceptional contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity,” in 2012.

The Israeli president will present the medals at a ceremony in early January 2027.