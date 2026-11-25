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JERUSALEM – Judges hearing the three criminal cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised serious doubts on Wednesday about the likelihood of convictions against Netanyahu in two of the cases and suggested that the prosecution consider dropping one of them, while exploring ways to bring the trial to a conclusion.

No decisions have been reached as to guilt or innocence, but the judges’ recommendations gives a political boost to Netanyahu, who is in a pitched battle against Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the opposition Yashar Party, to retain his post as prime minister.

At a hearing attended by Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara, Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman said the bribery charge in Case 4000 presented considerable difficulties and urged prosecutors to consider dropping the charge against Netanyahu. In Case 2000, she raised serious doubts about whether the conduct alleged in the indictment constituted a criminal offense and asked to hear further arguments from both sides. Regarding Case 1000, she said the proceedings could be brought toward a conclusion, through a deal or through a verdict.

Responding to the judges’ statement live on national television, Netanyahu called the development “momentous.”

“Ten years of absurd investigations, of character assassination, of vicious incitement that wounds the soul,” he said, speaking from the Knesset.

“Who will give us back those years? 10 years of suffering for dozens of my associates, who were humiliated and interrogated using criminal methods, many of whose lives were ruined just to get them to give false testimony against me,” said Netanyahu, who denies wrongdoing in all three cases.

Baharav-Miara said she would consider the judges’ recommendations.

While dismissing the cases is only a suggestion at this stage, here is a reminder of the nature of each case.

Case 1000 (Judges recommend advancing to a deal or a verdict): This case centers on allegations that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, received gifts of cigars, champagne and jewelry worth around NIS 690,000 ($204,000) in exchange for political favors.

Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust in the case. Among the people who allegedly supplied the gifts are Israeli-born, Hollywood-based producer Arnon Milchan, credited with films such as “Fight Club” and “Pretty Woman,” as well as Australian business executive James Packer, who was briefly engaged to singer Mariah Carey.

Prosecutors have alleged that between 2011 and 2016, Netanyahu lobbied U.S. officials to issue a visa to Milchan and asked the finance minister at the time, Yair Lapid, to extend income tax exemptions to benefit Milchan. Milchan testified at the trial in 2023. Packer gave a statement to police and is expected to testify for the defense. Neither man was charged.

Case 2000 (Judges want to hear further argument as to whether the acts constitute a crime): Netanyahu faces a charge of fraud and breach of trust after allegedly seeking an arrangement with Arnon Mozes, the publisher of Yediot Aharonot, one of Israel’s biggest daily newspapers. Netanyahu is accused of offering to advance legislation to weaken one of Mozes’s competitors, the free daily newspaper Israel Hayom, backed by U.S. billionaire Sheldon Adelson, in return for favorable coverage. Mozes was charged with offering a bribe and has denied wrongdoing.

Case 4000 (Judges recommend dropping): In this case, Netanyahu is charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, accused of easing business regulations for Shaul Elovitch, then the controlling shareholder of Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecommunications company, in exchange for favorable coverage of himself and his wife on the popular news website Walla, which was also owned by Elovitch at the time.

Elovitch and his wife Iris are also defendants in the case. Israeli police have said they have evidence that from 2014 to 2017, while Netanyahu served as communications minister as well as prime minister, he intervened with regulators to help Bezeq in regulatory matters, including Bezeq’s acquisition of the remaining shares in the satellite TV provider Yes.

In exchange, police alleged, Elovitch instructed journalists at Walla to provide favorable coverage of the prime minister and his wife. The Elovitches have denied any wrongdoing.