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Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro slammed former President Joe Biden and current President Donald Trump for failing to place sufficient restraints on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I don’t think that either the current president or President Biden used the leverage of the United States of America effectively to make sure that the weapons were being used in ways that comport with American values,” he said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

Shapiro is a Jewish Democrat who has been outspoken in defending the U.S.-Israel relationship. His move to the left of Biden on Israel, coupled with the likelihood Shapiro will seek the 2028 presidential nomination, is a signal of how far the party has distanced itself from Israel since Hamas triggered the war in Gaza.

In Shapiro’s opinion, neither Biden nor Trump took enough steps to rein in the Israeli prime minister.

“Netanyahu is a failed leader,” the governor told the Journal. “He’s led Israel down a dangerous, dark, isolated path.”

Shapiro in the interview defended the U.S.-Israel alliance, saying the country had a right to defend itself after the deadly Hamas-led raids, while also stressing a need for accountability regarding Netanyahu’s actions in Gaza. He said that although Israel, like other allies, should be able “to purchase defensive weapons,” those weapons must come with “clear guidance on how and when they can be used.”

More than 100 Democrats voted this summer in support of an amendment proposed by U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, that sought to cut military aid to Israel. Despite earning support from a slight majority of House Democrats, the measure failed after receiving no Republican votes aside from its sponsor.

Shapiro has yet to announce whether he will enter the 2028 presidential race. He was previously on the short list to be Kamala Harris’s 2024 running mate, and earlier this month, he secured a second term as governor of Pennsylvania, a battleground state.