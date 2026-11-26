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This article was produced as part of JTA’s Teen Journalism Fellowship, a program that works with Jewish teens around the world to report on issues that affect their lives.

“jewish people run everything”

“jewish people conspiracy theory”

“jewish people in tunnels nyc”

These are the autocomplete search suggestions TikTok recently generated when I typed “Jewish people” into its search bar. As a high school student, I see firsthand how many of my peers use TikTok and are easily influenced by the content they consume. When I saw how readily available antisemitic rhetoric is on the platform I got concerned.

The autocomplete tool predicts what a user is looking for in search engines and recommends search terms based on the user volume of similar searches. Searches that reference antisemitic conspiracy theories about Jews violate TikTok’s Community Guidelines because they “promote hate or attacks based on protected attributes like race or religion.”

Nevertheless, TikTok’s own algorithm is promoting them. To cross-reference, I tested Google’s autocomplete suggestions, and found that they contain no potentially hateful rhetoric.

“The difference in TikTok vs. Google auto-suggestions is fascinating,” said Jefferson Pooley, a research associate and lecturer at University of Pennsylvania’s Annenberg School for Communication. “A well-known 2018 book, ‘Algorithms of Oppression,’ built much of its arguments on the Google auto-suggestions, including around Jews and anti-semitism, so I am not surprised that Google has built guardrails. The fact that TikTok apparently has not is more surprising.”

I found that TikTok’s algorithm occasionally autocompletes searches with antisemitic suggestions apparently meant by users to skirt the TikTok guidelines. When I entered “Jews” into the search bar, the top search suggestion was “jaws [sic] rule the world.” The simple misspelling, “jaws,” takes the user to a number of accounts promoting the stereotype that Jews control society, without risking a violation of TikTok’s hate speech policies.

Autocomplete is not the only problem. I also found antisemitic comments under TikTok posts. These comments include statements that Anne Frank “wasn’t a real person,” that her story is “Peak fiction” and that a user is “sooo over the holocaust and antisemitism narratives,” which has over 5,000 likes.

This raises questions about how effectively TikTok’s Community Guidelines are filtering offensive comments.

Israeli activist and influencer Hen Mazzig told me that Holocaust revisionism in TikTok comments is fueled in part by reaction to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“Some activists in the Free Palestinian movement are feeding it,” Mazzig said. “Some of them seem to believe people will only care about Gaza if they are convinced it is worse than the Holocaust.”

Hazzig pointed to a recent post comparing Anne Frank’s death to that of Hind Rajab, a Palestinian girl who died in Gaza City in 2024 after her family’s car came under Israeli military fire. The post tried to minimize Frank’s ordeal compared to Rajab’s, “as if you can’t grieve for both girls at once. I can, and I do,” said Mazzig.

Kerry Townsend Jacob, communications director at the USC Shoah Foundation, pointed to a different cause for the proliferation of Holocaust denial. She explained that much of the Holocaust denial on social media is produced by the Russian Federation, not by individual users. “When we looked at those online accounts, quite often we found that the vast majority of those accounts were suspicious accounts, likely based at sites that turned out to be state-run troll farms,” Townsend Jacob said. “Again, principally the Russian Federation, although other governments, including the Chinese government, also play in this space.”

In 2025 TikTok hired an Israeli-American hate speech analyst specifically to crack down on antisemitism on the platform. In July of this year, TikTok claimed that it removed 98% of content that violated its community guidelines.

And yet antisemitism and Holocaust denial can still be found in searches and comments.

I reached out to TikTok for comment. They have not responded.

I asked Pooley about the future of Holocaust education and social media.

Pooley warned that the increasingly flippant, meme-driven short-form videos on social media pose “a grave challenge for Holocaust education outside the classroom or museum.”

He also worries about economic incentives.

“The core social media business model is one underlying reason for antisemitism’s visibility,” Pooley said. “All the major firms earn their revenues primarily from targeted advertising, which incentivizes rabbit-holing, algorithmic amplification, and outrage-bait.”

“I don’t think the outlook is completely bleak,” Mazzig, the activist/influencer, said. “If schools teach young people how algorithms work and how to recognize bias and manipulation online, that would help. But right now, I think social media is doing more harm than good.”

TikTok is aware of the problem, as are users like me and the professionals working to combat online antisemitism. The company has taken steps to address it. But those efforts have not yet gone far enough.

As a high school student, I know how much time my peers spend on TikTok, and how easily the content they encounter can shape what they think they know. I hope that the next time a young person searches for a cultural or religious group, TikTok doesn’t autocomplete the question with hate.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.