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Jewish groups berated NBC over a commercial linking U.S. aid to Israel to the injuries of a Palestinian child, which the network aired Wednesday during “Saturday Night Live’s” Thanksgiving Eve special.

The 30-second spot from the IMEU Policy Project shows a suburban American girl doing chores to save for a $400 bike. The footage then flips from her satisfied smile to the distraught face of a girl in Gaza, zooming out to reveal her standing in front of rubble on an amputated leg and crutches.

“Every three seconds, our government sends $400 of taxpayer money to Israel to do this,” says a voiceover narrator.

The IMEU Policy Project is a Palestinian rights advocacy group affiliated with the Institute for Middle East Understanding. The ad, created for the organization’s “No More For Israel” campaign, directs viewers to a website that includes a form for contacting one’s congressperson.

The New York Post, TheWrap and Wall Street Journal reporter Joe Flint reported Friday that NBC would not be re-airing the ad. They added that the network planned to evaluate its review process.

NBCUniversal did not immediately reply to JTA’s request for comment.

The IMEU Policy Project said in a statement Friday that it was “disheartened” by reports NBC had pulled the commercial.

The organization identified the girl in the commercial as Meral al-Babli, a 9-year-old it said was injured when the Israeli army bombed her home in Gaza, killing her mother and grandmother.

“All of this is indisputable, which is why our advertisement passed NBC’s stringent fact-checking requirements,” the organization wrote.

The commercial elicited widespread backlash in the Jewish world even before it aired.

The Anti-Defamation League, the Orthodox Union and the Union for Reform Judaism and a raft of other Jewish religious and advocacy organizations said the ad misrepresented the nature of U.S. aid to Israel and the war in Gaza, and called on NBCUniversal to pull the ad from future broadcasts.

Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the ADL, described the decision to show the ad as “indefensible,” adding in a post on X that “there is no rationale to justify fanning the flames with such a twisted narrative.”

Religious groups couched their criticism of the ad in an acknowledgement of Palestinian suffering.

The OU said in a statement that “we grieve the suffering of innocent civilians, especially children, in Gaza and Israel alike” but that the ad “exploits civilian suffering while leaving Hamas’s role entirely out of the picture.”

The URJ wrote that “we will not turn away from Palestinian suffering” while adding that the commercial “reduces a complex and tragic war to an emotionally manipulative accusation that American taxpayers are directly financing the maiming of Palestinian children.”

Other Jewish groups and leaders condemning the ad included B’nai Brith International, the National Jewish Advocacy Center, American Jewish Committee CEO Ted Deutch and Conference of Presidents CEO William Daroff.

The National Jewish Advocacy Center threatened to file a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission if NBC did not provide evidence substantiating the ad’s claims.

The U.S. and Israel have been negotiating a successor to the 10-year, $38 billion Memorandum of Understanding signed during the Obama administration, but neither government has publicly announced an agreed duration or dollar amount.

The existing agreement provides military assistance largely through grants for U.S.-manufactured defense purchases. Its $38 billion commitment averages roughly $361 every three seconds over the decade, with funding subject to congressional appropriations.

IMEU Policy Project, an advocacy group, criticized the prospect of a successor agreement as a “long-term weapons giveaway to Israel in a post on X.

The Thanksgiving Eve commercial comes on the heels of anti-Israel political ads that aired in the runup to the November election.

In October, an independent organization that supported Democratic Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed’s campaign funded an ad featuring a couple in a grocery store who blamed high food prices on U.S. military aid to Israel. While El-Sayed condemned the ad, advocacy groups have linked its airing to a broader trend of scapegoating Jews and normalizing the usage of antisemitic tropes.