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A version of this piece first ran as part of the New York Jewish Week’s daily newsletter, rounding up the latest on politics, culture, food and what’s new with Jews in the city. Sign up here to get it in your inbox.

Politicians press for Hunter College probe. Democratic U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey asked Hunter College President Nancy Cantor if the school would open a civil rights investigation into the cancellation of Hunter College’s Cultural Arts Night. Jewish activists, including United Jewish Teachers President Moshe Spern, accused the Undergraduate Student Government of canceling the event because the campus Jewish organization Hillel was included. “Jewish students at Hunter College should not have to wonder whether they are welcome at their own school’s cultural night,” Gottheimer wrote in a letter to Cantor. On Nov. 20, City Council members Eric Dinowitz, chair of the Council’s Jewish Caucus, Virginia Maloney and Lynn Schulman also sent a letter to the chancellor of the City University of New York urging a Title VI civil rights investigation.



Need a new (old) latke recipe? The New York Times published a recipe for the latkes from Carnegie Deli, which closed in 2016 after 80 years but reopened earlier this year at a different Midtown location. With Hanukkah fast approaching, why not try out this classic take on the latke?



‘The Woman in White’ will open in NYC next week. Directed by Emmanuelle Mayer, the documentary tells the story of Tamar Golan, an Israeli woman who facilitated secret meetings that helped pave the way for the 1979 peace treaty between Israel and Egypt. The film won the prize for best Israeli documentary at the 2026 Docaviv Film Festival. Tickets for limited New York City showings are available.

