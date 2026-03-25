As missiles hit Israel, Jewish National Fund-USA is protecting lives

Jewish National Fund-USA has raised $10 million in the past three weeks as philanthropists work to meet Israel’s urgent and long-term needs, including bomb shelters, fire trucks, resilience centers and more.

The mayor of the southern Israeli city of Arad is crediting Jewish National Fund-USA with helping protect lives following a recent Iranian missile attack, highlighting the role of American philanthropy in supporting Israeli communities under fire.

During a call with the organization’s national board, Arad Mayor Yair Maayan expressed appreciation for investments in emergency infrastructure and rescue equipment that were used during the attack.

“On behalf of the residents of Arad, I would like to express our deep gratitude to Jewish National Fund-USA for your true friendship, unwavering support and commitment, both in times of routine and in times of emergency,” said Maayan.

According to the mayor, rescue equipment donated by Jewish National Fund-USA “played a critical role” during the strike, assisting emergency teams responding on the ground.

“Our rescue units operated quickly, professionally and with determination under difficult conditions, locating trapped individuals, providing immediate help and saving lives,” he said. “We are also deeply touched by your latest philanthropic investments, which will be used to install protective shelters across the city, helping protect areas currently lacking adequate protection.”

He added, “My heartfelt thanks to your president Deb Lust Zaluda, CEO Russell F. Robinson and your committed Arad Task Force for your ongoing care and unwavering support. You are more than partners; you are family! Wishing us all a future of better and safer days.”

The remarks come as Jewish National Fund-USA announced it has raised $10 million since the beginning of March to support emergency and long-term needs across Israel, including bomb shelters, firefighting equipment, resilience centers and civilian security infrastructure.

The organization said its 84 fire trucks stationed in southern Israel have been actively responding to fires and assisting in rescue efforts during the current escalation.

“During times of crisis, our supporters don’t hesitate — they step up, show up and speak up for Israel,” said Jewish National Fund-USA vice president of campaign Ron Werner. “This is what decades of philanthropic investments look like as we turn words into action and vision into reality.”

Since the Hamas-led attacks on Oct. 7, 2023, the organization has raised nearly $500 million to support communities in Israel’s North and South.

“Trust is something that is earned over time,” Werner added. “We have become the most trusted name in Israel-focused philanthropy because we have gained the trust of both the Israeli communities we support and the philanthropists who drive our vision. When the people of Israel face challenges, we are their first call; however, more often than not, we have already reached out to them first.”

In northern Israel, where communities continue to face ongoing threats, local residents say the impact is tangible. Dor Pintel, a farmer in the Galilee, said access to a nearby shelter has allowed him to continue working despite frequent attacks.

“We had missiles explode over us today, with shrapnel falling in our fields,” Pintel said. “We use the bomb shelter from Jewish National Fund-USA every day. It allows us to keep going — and to keep feeding more than 400 families in the Galilee each week.”

Demand for bomb shelters continues to grow, with the organization noting that philanthropists are funding additional units, including smaller roadside shelters and larger community installations.

Jewish National Fund-USA is also rolling out 15 Emergency Response Centers across Israel’s North and South. These first-of-their-kind hubs will house fire, security and ambulance services under one roof in remote communities. This means that those living outside Israel’s big cities will also have access to nearby emergency services.

Two of the Emergency Response Centers were activated during the current crisis, enabling first responders to utilize them as “command and control” centers to coordinate rescue efforts.

As the conflict continues, Jewish National Fund-USA is directing funds toward both immediate response and long-term resilience efforts across affected regions.

This is a paid post. JTA’s editorial team had no role in its production.