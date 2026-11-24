At an Israeli agricultural high school that began with 25 students, enrollment has grown to 450, and a new campus has opened in the country’s North. For Noa Zer, who helps raise money for the school, one of the most telling things about that growth is what teenagers are signing up for.

“These young people aren’t just choosing a school. They are choosing a way of life,” said Zer, vice president of resource development for the high school known as Adam V’Adama. “They are choosing hard work, responsibility, leadership and a deep connection to the land of Israel.”

Zer was speaking at Jewish National Fund-USA’s annual Global Conference for Israel, held Nov. 12–15 in San Diego. Many in her audience were close in age to the students she described. Of the nearly 3,000 people who attended, more than 40% were under 40, according to organizers. Some 300 were college students, and more than 200 were in high school.

For Jewish National Fund-USA, which marked its 125th anniversary this year, the gathering brought two ambitions into focus. In Israel’s North and South, the organization is investing in the schools, housing sites and health care that help families put down roots. For Jewish teenagers in the Diaspora, it wants to make studying in Israel possible on a much larger scale.

Meanwhile, Russell F. Robinson, the organization’s chief executive officer, announced the creation of a $25 million scholarship fund for Muss High School Israel. The proposed fund would help the program reach its goal of bringing 10,000 teenagers a year to study in Israel.

Maya, a Muss alum who addressed the gathering, described what she would take home from her time there. “Experiencing Israel with Muss changed my life because it changed how I will live going forward,” she said. “I will be confident in my Judaism and Zionism — and never let anyone try to divide the two.”

More than 22 Israeli mayors, government officials and regional leaders from the country’s North and South attended the conference at the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center. Sessions examined housing development, emergency response and economic opportunities in their regions. Zer credited Jewish National Fund-USA with backing Adam V’Adama early on. “Jewish National Fund-USA was the very first to believe in our dream, our dream of Zionism in action,” she said.

Other sessions approached questions of Jewish identity through culture. Lior Raz, co-creator and star of the Netflix hit “Fauda,” joined Israeli filmmakers to discuss how their stories reach audiences abroad. After Shabbat dinner, author Dara Horn and commentator John Podhoretz discussed antisemitism and the role Jewish history plays in understanding it.

For Ari Meridy, a New Yorker involved in JNFuture, the organization’s donor group for young professionals, the question was how to sustain a relationship with Israel from home. “For years, I’d asked myself: What difference can I really make from 6,000 miles away?” he said. “JNFuture helped me answer that question. We don’t have to live in Israel to help build its future.”

Robinson found a precedent in an object familiar to generations of Jewish families. “When our predecessors placed coins into a Jewish National Fund Blue Box, they invested in something they would never live to witness,” he said. “Now it is our turn to build, to dream, to lead, to write the next chapter.”

The 2027 Global Conference for Israel will take place in Washington, D.C. Register at jnf.org/global or call 800.JNF.0099.

This is a paid post. JTA’s editorial team had no role in its production.