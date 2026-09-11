How 9/11 is remembered in Israel

KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and CEO of Jewish National Fund-USA Russell F. Robinson at the 25th 9/11 Anniversary memorial ceremony. (DIEGO MITELBERG)

Marking 25 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Jewish National Fund-USA, KKL-JNF and the Embassy of the United States of America in Israel held their annual memorial ceremony on Wednesday at the 9/11 Living Memorial in Jerusalem to honor the nearly 3,000 victims.

The 9/11 Living Memorial is the only memorial outside the United States to bear the names of every victim of the attacks. Overlooking the Jerusalem Hills, it stands as a powerful symbol of the bond between the United States and Israel and their shared commitment to confronting terrorism.

The ceremony was attended by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, actor Patricia Heaton, Jewish National Fund-USA Chief Executive Officer Russell F. Robinson, President Deb Lust Zaluda, Chief Israel Officer Tali Tzour Avner, former NYPD Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Thomas Galati, KKL-JNF Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky, Israel Fire and Rescue Authority Commissioner Eyal Caspi, U.S. Military Attaché Colonel Philip Messer and other distinguished guests.

Agam Berger, who survived being taken hostage by Hamas, also participated.

Representatives from participating organizations and agencies laid wreaths in memory of the victims, accompanied by U.S. Marines and Israeli firefighters.

“Jewish National Fund-USA’s 9/11 Living Memorial stands as a bridge between two nations bound by shared values and a common destiny,” said Zaluda. “We remember the lives stolen, the families forever changed and the heroes who ran toward danger. Remembrance must also summon resolve to confront evil and build a better future.”

Established in 2009 by Jewish National Fund-USA and KKL-JNF through a major gift from philanthropist Edward Blank, the 30-foot bronze memorial incorporates a metal shard recovered from the ruins of the Twin Towers into its base.

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