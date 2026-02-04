In moments of crisis, Jewish National Fund-USA is there

“To attract new residents, create new jobs and boost economic growth, we have to have fundamental services like Fire & Rescue already in place,” says Jewish National Fund-USA Fire & Rescue Task Force Chair Penny Rosen.

As the official fundraising body in the U.S. for Israel’s Fire & Rescue Authority, Jewish National Fund-USA and its partners (donors) have gifted numerous firehouses, fire trucks, rapid response vehicles and other lifesaving equipment to help “Israel’s Bravest.”

However, there’s a larger, more strategic story at play. As part of Jewish National Fund-USA’s circles of impact, every project, initiative and program helps build Israel’s North and South, encouraging population growth in these frontier regions. From medical facilities to Emergency Response Centers, bomb shelters to resilience centers, the organization is creating the infrastructure needed to support new residents moving to Israel’s Negev and Galilee.

“While others are stepping back, we are moving in,” explains Itzik Oz, Southern District Commander of the Israel Fire & Rescue Authority. “When the call comes in, it doesn’t matter what your faith, background or nationality is. We help everyone.”

Jewish National Fund-USA’s vision of attracting 800,000 new residents to the country’s North and South is powered by these circles of impact — where support for firefighters represents just one (very important) element in a much larger effort to strengthen Israel’s frontier communities and ensure their long-term resilience.

Penny Rosen, who has made significant philanthropic commitments — together with her husband, Stephen — to Israel’s firefighters, including the dedication of a fire station in the country’s North in memory of her late son, Adam, explained the crucial nature of Jewish National Fund-USA’s support for civilian defense and security.

“When your house is on fire, or you need medical attention, you can’t wait hours for help to arrive. That’s why we’re investing in these critical services, so new and existing residents know that help is only a phone call away,” says Rosen.

For decades, Jewish National Fund-USA has invested billions of philanthropic dollars in quality-of-life-improving physical and communal infrastructure. However, the organization’s infrastructure doesn’t just provide services to residents; it also creates jobs.

More fire stations need more firefighters. More resilience centers need more therapists. And more Emergency Response Centers need more first responders — further contributing to Jewish National Fund-USA’s circles of impact.

“Taking care of yourself and your family is a top priority for anyone, so to attract new residents, create new jobs and boost economic growth, we have to have the fundamental services like Fire & Rescue already in place,” adds Rosen.

Local Israeli leaders lauded the organization’s efforts. “Because of Jewish National Fund-USA’s philanthropic investments, firefighters in Israel’s South can now respond to incidents much faster — sometimes in even half the time than before,” says Yedidya Harush, a leader of the southern Israeli community of Halutza.

Emergency Response Centers, established with the support of Jewish National Fund-USA, are vital lifelines for Israel’s northern and southern communities. These regional command hubs coordinate first responders and are equipped for firefighting, medical emergencies, drone operations and search and rescue missions. Each center houses rapid-response vehicles and cutting-edge communication systems that enable swift coordination in times of crisis — whether responding to rocket fire, wildfires or natural disasters.

Through its investment in infrastructure, vehicles, training and equipment, Jewish National Fund-USA ensures that civilian security teams can act decisively and save lives. These centers not only provide immediate response capabilities but also foster resilience and preparedness among residents. By strengthening Israel’s emergency response network, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping protect families, safeguard communities and secure the future of the land and people of Israel.

Gift-making opportunities are available at every level. A new Emergency Response Center is available for $1.5 million, “Big Red” fire trucks can be gifted for $250,000 and smaller rapid-action ATVs are available for $50,000. Meanwhile, personal protective equipment and gear cleaning equipment can be gifted for $1,800.

This article originally appeared in B’yachad magazine. For more information, visit jnf.org/fireandrescue or call 800.JNF.0099.

This is a paid post. JTA’s editorial team had no role in its production.