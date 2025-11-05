Israeli Film in the Time of Boycott

When we established the Israel Film Center at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, our mission was to raise awareness of Israeli films in the U.S. After fifteen years, we felt we had achieved it. Israeli films were everywhere. But today, we find ourselves back at square one. Not only are Israeli films absent from many screens, but institutions that present them are also being shamed and boycotted. These voices are essential for cultural progress and collaboration between Palestinians and Israelis and must be heard.

Recently, nearly 4,000 film professionals signed a pledge to boycott Israeli cinema, including institutions that present Israeli films. For an industry already struggling in the wake of October 7, this was another heavy blow. Before then, Israeli films regularly appeared at major festivals and were distributed worldwide. Many were co-funded by European and international film funds, with fruitful collaborations across borders. Today, those partnerships have largely dissolved, and Israeli films are increasingly absent from global screens. Festivals worldwide have either quietly dropped Israeli submissions or avoided selecting them altogether. At this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, a single documentary relating to Israel was initially excluded after being selected, then reinstated—only to go on and win the Audience Award.

Like most countries around the world, Israel funds its national cinema through government support. This relationship has always been fraught: most Israeli filmmakers are progressive and often critical of state policy, while government officials frequently threaten to cut funding. Despite this tension, Israeli filmmakers, both Jewish and Palestinian, continue to produce bold, critical work. This is a symbol of the freedom of speech and the democratic values that still exist in Israel: a filmmaker can use government funding to make a film that opposes that very government.

Earlier this fall, the Israeli Film Academy awarded Best Picture to The Sea by Shai Carmeli Pollak, which follows a Palestinian boy dreaming of reaching the ocean. The award gives the film the chance to represent Israel at the Oscars. The ceremony itself was filled with calls to end the war in Gaza and critiques of government policy. In response, Israel’s Minister of Culture condemned the awards and announced plans to defund the Academy’s ceremony. This moment captures why boycotting Israeli film is misguided: far from echoing government policy, Israeli cinema frequently challenges it.

The boycott pledge has already sparked pushback. Paramount Studios issued a statement against the boycott, and more than 1,500 industry members signed a petition opposing it. The Israeli Producers Guild stressed the misguided attack and that filmmakers are among the strongest forces for positive change within the country. The Jerusalem Film Festival, explicitly targeted by the pledge, has, since its founding in the 1980s by Lia Van Leer, been a rare space for Israeli-Palestinian collaboration.

The debate becomes more complex. Some Israeli filmmakers themselves signed a pledge supporting the boycott, arguing that even as government critics, they remain complicit in the state’s actions. To me, this actually shows how this boycott is aimed at silencing the wrong people. Nevertheless, the boycott of art and expression undermines the very idea of free expression.

That is what is missing in the current climate. Too often, even in progressive spaces, dissenting voices are silenced rather than engaged. We live in a world where institutions remove talk show hosts from their positions if we do not like their statements, or where individuals can even kill the voices they disagree with. We need to learn to listen and not be silent and make a space for dialogue and hopefully understanding. True dialogue means listening to voices we disagree with, not canceling them.

The role of Film Festivals is not just to show films but to take a deeper look, explore, and create dialogue—never to shut it down. Festivals have gone to a space of silent or vocal boycott when they are the ones who should be challenging audiences, creating panels on challenging topics, and doing what the politicians are not!

Our 19th annual Other Israel Film Festival, opening November 6 at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan, aims to counter the silencing. Dedicated to the complexities of Israeli society, including the perspectives of Palestinians, the festival moves beyond headlines and clichés to present nuanced, human stories. It creates a space for dialogue where Arab and Jewish filmmakers share panels, and audiences engage in spirited but respectful debate. This is what film festivals should be doing. We remain committed to being a platform for challenging voices and thoughtful discussion. In times like these, such spaces are not only valuable—they are essential.

This is a paid post. JTA’s editorial team had no role in its production.