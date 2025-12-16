Why Jewish Stories Matter: A Conversation with Tova Mirvis of Nu Reads

A conversation with author Tova Mirvis, writer-in-residence of the Jewish Book Council’s new initiative Nu Reads.

Jewish Book Council: What is Nu Reads, and why was it created?

Tova Mirvis: Nu Reads is a bimonthly book subscription series curated by the Jewish Book Council that brings outstanding Jewish literature directly into readers’ homes. It was created to ensure that Jewish books and writers have a vibrant place in the literary landscape. In today’s publishing environment, where Jewish authors and stories can easily get overlooked, Nu Reads is designed to make sure that Jewish stories are widely read and enthusiastically shared. And it is about creating a community of readers who want to celebrate and champion the books that shape us, challenge us and connect us.

JBC: Why is a program like Nu Reads important now?

Mirvis: At the heart of Nu Reads is a love of Jewish stories. When I think about the great Jewish fiction I’ve read over the years, it’s hard to imagine my life without these books – they are how I’ve grappled, learned and grown. Fiction offers us a very particular way of understanding ourselves and the world we live in. It opens a pathway to inhabiting lives and viewpoints not our own and it allows us to do what can be so hard in other spheres – to empathize and understand. In this anguishing, fraught time, stories become more necessary, not less. Which is why it’s so vital to ensure that great Jewish stories continue to be published, promoted and read. Nu Reads, which is part of Jewish Book Council’s celebration of 100 years of Jewish Book Month, helps to build the bookshelf for the next 100 year s.

JBC: How does Nu Reads help Jewish writers in this moment that feels so charged for many Jewish people in the literary community?

Mirvis: It’s a very fraught moment for many Jewish writers, and Nu Reads is designed to be a show of support for Jewish writers and the books they create. Book sales play an enormous role in determining a writer’s future opportunities. By subscribing to Nu Reads, readers are actively signaling to publishers that there is strong demand for Jewish books, and it helps create visibility and momentum for authors. It’s also a reminder that if we want there to be great Jewish books, we need to buy them, read them and help spread the word. And I think this is true about supporting the arts as a whole. If we want to have great Jewish theatre, films, visual art and music, we need to support and invest in the artists who make this possible.

JBC: How does Nu Reads help readers engage more deeply with Jewish literature?

Mirvis: Each Nu Reads box offers more than just a book. Subscribers receive a signed copy, a printed companion with author interviews and discussion prompts, fun extras connected to each book and access to online and in-person author conversations. These elements are all designed to spark reflection, dialogue, and connection — not just with the text, but with a broader community of readers who are passionate about Jewish books.

JBC: Why were Maya Arad and Sam Sussman chosen as the inaugural authors for Nu Reads?

Mirvis: For the first Nu Reads selections, we wanted books that embody the heart of what this program aims to do: introduce readers to fresh, resonant, and distinctly Jewish voices. And we wanted books that spark meaningful conversation – the kind of book you want to press into a friend’s hand and say: You have to read this. “Happy New Years” by the acclaimed Israeli writer Maya Arad brilliantly lays bare an expat Israeli woman’s dreams and disappointments about motherhood, love, friendship, and career ambitions, and at the same time it’s a riveting and inventive examination of the stories we tell and the stories we leave out, to each other and to ourselves. Sam Sussman’s debut novel “Boy from the North Country” is a tender, emotionally rich story of a son caring for his sick mother, and it powerfully asks us to think about the legacies we inherit from our families and how we incorporate those into our own lives. Both novels speak to universal human experiences while grounding readers in important Jewish themes and questions.

JBC: What does community mean in the context of Nu Reads?

Mirvis: Community is at the heart of this program. At this moment, when so many of us are craving a sense of Jewish connection and community, Nu Reads brings readers together around stories that matter, whether through virtual author talks, local gatherings, or the informal conversations that emerge from reading the same book at the same time. Stories open us up, and give us ways to have hard conversations not just about the characters we read about, but about our own lives. We get to experience what it feels like to be someone else, and at the same time, we often see ourselves in unlikely or unexpected places. This is really the magic and power of fiction. We hope that by subscribing to Nu Reads, readers will take part in this conversation and become part of a community connected by a love of Jewish stories.

This is a paid post. JTA’s editorial team had no role in its production.