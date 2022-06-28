Joel Eisdorfer, senior advisor to Mayor Eric Adams and the first Hasidic Jew to join the administration’s senior staff, was selected as one of the New York Jewish Week’s 36 to Watch (formerly 36 Under 36). This distinction honors leaders, entrepreneurs and changemakers who are making a difference in New York’s Jewish community. Previously, Eisdorfer was a board member on the Boro Park Jewish Community Council, served on Brooklyn’s Community Board 12 for nearly two decades, was a community liaison to the New York State Senate for over seven years, was a member of then-Borough President Adams’ senior staff and worked as a lobbyist. He lives in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

New York York Jewish Week: Tell us a little bit about yourself.

Eisdorfer: Of the many responsibilities of my position, I am in contact with all communities of New York City and advise the mayor accordingly. As a long-standing prominent member of New York City’s Jewish community, I ensure that the needs and concerns of the many different Jewish communities of New York City are addressed and ensure that City services are provided to all communities at the optimum level.

Who is your New York Jewish hero?

My incredible, dedicated, and devoted wife is my New York Jewish hero.

What’s a fun/surprising fact about you?

I am a black belt in Tae Kwon Do.

