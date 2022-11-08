Chuck Schumer reelected, making him New York’s longest serving senator

(New York Jewish Week) — Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, was reelected for a fifth consecutive term, making him New York’s longest-serving senator.

The 71-year-old Senate majority leader easily defeated his Republican opponent, Joe Pinion, who was a host on the conservative news network Newsmax.

While Schumer’s role in the Senate is safe, his title of majority leader remains up in the air as of press time.

In recent years, Schumer has helped pass gun control legislation and President Biden’s Build Back Better Plan — all while being a strong Jewish presence in the Senate.

Last month, Schumer put out campaign ad in which he teaches some Yiddish words while taking shots at former President Trump, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Schumer grew up in a Jewish family in Midwood, Brooklyn. As Senate Majority Leader since Jan. 20, 2021, he is the highest-ranking elected Jewish official in the history of the U.S. government.