What to do every night of Hanukkah 2023 in NYC

This story will be updated with Hanukkah events throughout the holiday. Send an email to jgergely@jewishweek.org with the details if you’d like us to add yours to our list!

(New York Jewish Week) – December is already upon us, and that means Hanukkah is almost here. This year the holiday begins on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7 and lasts through Dec. 14 — though there’s no shortage of pre-Hanukkah events around the city have already started marking the holiday.

With rising antisemitism in New York City amidst the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, the Jewish community needs to celebrate our light now more than ever. Whether you’re looking for a doughnut-making class, a menorah-lighting ceremony, a dance party or a dreidel-decorating session, New York’s Hanukkah scene has everything to help you celebrate the holiday.

Keep scrolling for our list of Hanukkah events across the city this year.

Pre-Hanukkah fun

Glow-in-the-Dark Hanukkah Dinner

92NY is kicking off Hanukkah a week in advance with a glow-in-the-dark dinner on Friday at 5:30 p.m in their Buttenweiser Hall. Geared towards families with children, there will be a Kabbalat Shabbat and kosher catered dinner. Get tickets for $36 here.

Hanukkah Bazaar by Tablet Magazine

Tablet Magazine is hosting a Hanukkah Bazaar from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday at Lavan Midtown. Here, you can get all your gift shopping done ahead of the holiday: vendors include Seed + Mill, Batsheva, Ariel Tidhar, Mamaleh Jewelry, the Jewish Book Council and more. Tickets start at $18, find more information here.

Rebecca Day at the Museum of Jewish Heritage

Bring your American Girl doll to the Museum of Jewish Heritage on Sunday at 1 p.m. to celebrate Rebecca Rubin, the Jewish American Girl doll who was a Russian Jewish immigrant who lived on the Lower East Side in 1914. Activities include a latke lunch, dreidel-making, a tour of the museum and a discussion with the author of the Rebecca book series, Jacqueline Dembar Greene. The event is free but a $10 donation is suggested. Learn more here.

Havurah Hanukkah Fair

Havurah, a Jewish arts collective, is hosting their second annual Hanukkah Fair on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. at the Jewish Center on the Upper West Side. Guests will enjoy live jazz music and free doughnuts as they peruse offerings from more than 30 vendors selling art, jewelry, literary magazines and more. Find more information for the free event here.

Hey Alma Comedy Show

Our partner site, Hey Alma, is back for their holiday comedy series, hosted by deputy editor Evelyn Frick. This year’s Hanukkah show, “Hanukkuties” is on Monday at 7:00 p.m at Caveat NYC (21A Clinton St.) and features comedians Michael Cruz Kayne, Rebecca Weiser, Brandon Follick and our own Lily Lester. Tickets for the livestream start at $10, in-person at $20. Get your tickets here.

Hot Jewish Hanukkah Book Launch Party

Join our 2022 “36 to Watch” honoree Danielle Brody and Michael Valdes for the launch of their graphic novel “Hot Jewish Hanukkah,” a modern retelling of the Hanukkah story for ages 18+, featuring real-life Jewish creatives (including yours truly!). The book also features a Hanukkah gift guide and holiday recipes. The launch party, at Solas Bar (232 E. 9th St) is on Tuesday at 7 p.m. and will include sufganiyot, a DJ, latkes and dancing. Tickets start at $40 and include a copy of the book. Find more information and get tickets here.

Hanukkah Doughnut Masterclass with Pastry Chef Fany Gerson

The Nosher, our partner site, will host a livestream doughnut masterclass with Fany Gerson, the chef behind Fan-Fan Doughnuts on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Gerson will teach attendees how to make the dough, fry and decorate their doughnuts. Snag a ticket for $25 here.

A Roman Jewish Hanukkah Party and Schmaltzy Live

The Jewish Food Society, The Neighborhood and author Leah Koenig are hosting a Hanukkah party at the Ace Hotel Brooklyn (252 Schermerhorn Street) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The party includes a live-taping of Koenig’s podcast, “Schmaltzy,” that will tell the story of Rome’s 2,000-year-old Jewish community and cuisine. Koenig will also be signing copies of “Portico,” her cookbook of Roman Jewish food. Tickets start at $40.

Support the New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Make a donation now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York. Donate

Thursday, Dec. 7: The first night of Hanukkah

Light the city’s biggest menorahs

It wouldn’t be Hanukkah in New York without attending a menorah lighting outside Prospect or Central Park. Hosted by Chabad, the free menorah lighting takes place at 5:30 p.m. in Manhattan’s Grand Army Plaza outside the Plaza Hotel and will happen every night throughout the holiday. In Brooklyn, there will be a free kickoff concert with live music and latkes in another Grand Army Plaza that is adjacent to Prospect Park at 5:00 p.m., with lighting of the menorah every night of the holiday. Find the lighting schedule in Manhattan here and in Brooklyn here.

Governor Kathy Hochul speaks with CBE

Congregation Beth Elohim in Park Slope (271 Garfield Place) will host New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul on at 6:30 p.m. for a discussion and Hanukkah celebration in honor of their “sister community,” K’far Aza, a kibbutz in southern Israel that was attacked by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. The event will collect donations to help kibbutz residents rebuild. Find more information here.

Oy Vey! A Night of Jewish Excellence

Celebrate Hanukkah at 54 Below (254 W. 54th St.) at 9:00 p.m. with dozens of Jewish musical theater performances including songs from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Parade” and “Falsettos,” all performed by Jewish musicians, including our very own Lily Lester. Tickets start at $15, with a food and beverage minimum of $25. Get tickets here.

Wechsler Center For Modern Aging Hanukkah Party

Join the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Ave) at 3:30 p.m. for an event geared towards older adults.The party includes live music, wine, an olive oil tasting, snacks and a performance by the JCC’s Modern Ager Chorus. Tickets start at $25.

Friday, Dec. 8: The second night of Hanukkah

Shabbat Family Service and Celebration of Light Party with Temple Emanu-El

Join Temple Emanu-El (1 E 65th St) for a Shabbat of Hanukkah for a service, party and dinner. The party includes crafts, face painting, LED golf, a bounce house, snacks and a retelling of the Hanukkah story. From 4:30 p.om to 6:00 p.m., young families and nursery school students are invited to join. The service will take place from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and a party and dinner for families with children ages 5 and up will take place from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tickets — 1 per family — start at $36. Register here.

Saturday, Dec. 9: The third night of Hanukkah

Friday Night Hub Hanukkah Party

Temple Emanu-El’s Friday Night Hub will host a Saturday night Hanukkah party at 8:00 p.m. for young professionals ages 21-39. The party, held at the synagogue, will feature live music, dreidels, gifts, sufganiyot and food by Jake Cohen and Joan Nathan. Tickets start at $36, find more information here.

Hanukkah Hootenanny at East Midwood Jewish Center

Join the East Midwood Jewish Center on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. for a their annual Hanukkah party and a Havadalah celebration. Featuring music from Jacob’s Ladder Bluegrass Band and latkes, donuts and crafts, the evening has something fun for all ages. Tickets start at $40 for adults, find more information here.

The Seventh Annual Chanukahstravaganza

Say that five times fast. Comedians Lana Schwartz and Ilana Michelle Rubin will host their annual Hanukkah comedy show on Saturday at 8:30 p.m., this year at Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Ave). The show features Jewish comedians Brandon Follick, Blair Dawson, Josh Gondelman, Anna Roisman and Anna Suzuki. Tickets start at $15.

Sunday, Dec. 10: The fourth night of Hanukkah

Crafts and Menorah Lighting at South Street Seaport Museum

From 11 a.m., head over to the South Street Seaport Museum (12 Fulton St.) for a free menorah lighting and crafts, as well as access to the museum and the 19th-century ships at Pier 16. Make a baggywrinkle, a maritime-inspired decoration, and tour the museum and ships. Registration for the free event is required.

92NY’s Hanukkah Festival: Bring in the Light!

92NY (1395 Lexington Ave.) hosts their annual Hanukkah festival on Sunday at 11 a.m. featuring crafts, make-your-own treats, a live Hanukkah game show and an Israeli folk dance performance. Tickets for the in-person event begin at $18.

Sunday Story Time: Herschel and the Hanukkah Goblins

For this week’s Sunday Story time for young New Yorkers ages 3-6, the New York Historical Society (170 Central Park West) is reading “Hershel and The Hanukkah Goblins” at 11:30 a.m. Afterwards, stay for dancing, games and dreidel-making. Tickets are free with museum admission ($24 for adults). More information here.

Hershel and The Hanukkah Goblins: An Unauthorized Parody Musical

For adults that want their own version of the “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins” story, join comedians Sam Clark and Gus Mayopoulos for their brand-new musical about the folktale hero Hershel of Ostropol. The laugh-out-loud performance will take place at 4:30 p.m. at Caveat NYC (21A Clinton St.) Tickets start at $10 for the livestream and $18 for in-person. Get tickets and read more about it here.

Support the New York Jewish Week Our nonprofit newsroom depends on readers like you. Make a donation now to support independent Jewish journalism in New York. Donate

Brooklyn Conservatory of Music Hanukkah Celebration

The Brooklyn Conservatory of Music (58 7th Ave.) will host their annual Hanukkah party this year at 7 p.m. Co-hosted with The Neighborhood: An Urban Center for Jewish Life, the concert and party includes music from The Klezmer Big Band of Light and other klezmer musicians. There will also be performances by Yula Beeri, Isaac Gardner and INDIGA. The party includes latkes, karaoke, coloring and a cash bar. Tickets start at $10 for children and $20 for adults. Find more information here.

Monday, Dec. 11: The fifth night of Hanukkah

Unorthodox Comedy Hanukkah Edition

Every month, comedian Chani Lisbon hosts “Unorthodox Comedy” inside of Sixth Street Synagogue (325 E 6th St). This month, the Hanukkah-themed show takes place at 7:30 p.m., with a percentage of the proceeds donated to the IDF. Jewish comedians Mathew Broussard, Liz Glazer, Harrison Greenbaum, Elon Altman and Chani Lisbon will perform. Get tickets, starting at $36, here.

Tuesday, Dec. 12: The sixth night of Hanukkah

Hanukkah on Ice

Chabad of the West Side hosts their annual “Hanukkah on Ice” this year at 6:00 p.m. at Wollman Rink in Central Park. A $35 ticket includes access to the rink, live music, a visit with a lifesize dreidel mascot, hot drinks, doughnuts and food from Famous Pita. Learn more and buy your tickets here.

Good & Fantzye Hanukkah

Good Pierogie and Fantzye Suppers will host a Hanukkah dinner at Farm to People (1100 Flushing Ave.) from 5:00 p.m. Make a reservation for dinner featuring an a la carte menu of sweet and savory latkes, vegetarian fritto misto, market fish with spicy pickles, winter chicory salad and rugelach.

Wednesday, Dec. 13: The seventh night of Hanukkah

20s, 30s, 40s Hanukkah Party with Town and Village Synagogue

Town and Village Synagogue (334 East 14th St.) is hosting a Hanukkah party for Young Professionals at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $18 and include drinks, snacks and music.

Thursday, Dec. 14: The eighth night of Hanukkah

Sacred Rhythms: A Hanukkah Journey Through Breath

On the final night of Hanukkah, Shefa and The Neighborhood host a collaborative spiritual gathering in honor of Rosh Chodesh, the beginning of a new month, and the last night of Hanukkah. Taking place at Gaia NoMaya (510 Flatbush Ave) at 6:30 p.m., there will be a teaching of Jewish wisdom from Arielle Krule and vegan and vegetarian food. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle and journal. Tickets start at $36.

20s and 30s Hanukkah Party on the Upper West Side

At 7:00 p.m., the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan hosts their 20s and 30s Hanukkah party in partnership with B’nai Jeshurun, Masa Israel Journey, Moishe House, The Jewish Agency For Israel, UJA-Federation of New York and Trybal Gatherings. The party features an open bar, DJ, photo booth and latkes and sufganiyot. Tickets start at $36.