How New York is celebrating Shavuot 2024

Shavuot, the Jewish holiday that commemorates the giving and receiving of the Torah on Mount Sinai, begins this year on the evening of Tuesday, June 11. During the course of the two-day holiday, Jews traditionally gather to study Torah all night long, read the Book of Ruth and dine on dairy dishes like blintzes and cheesecake.

Even though New York is already known as the city that never sleeps, Shavuot offers an extra opportunity to stay awake until the wee hours, with various all-night-long events happening throughout the city, from lectures to Torah study to holiday dinners, picnics and parties. Keep scrolling for our guide to all the different places celebrating Shavuot this year.

Is your synagogue or Jewish organization hosting a Shavuot event open to the public? Send us an email with the details and we can add it to our list!

White Night Yacht Party with J-Vibe

For those who hear “all night long” and think of partying rather than studying, J-Vibe has got you covered: The Jewish events company is throwing a Yacht Party in honor of Shavuot on Saturday, June 8 at 10:30 p.m. The boat departing from Skyport Marina (2430 FDR Dr.) at 11:15 p.m. Get tickets here.

Shavuot with Ansche Chesed

At Ansche Chesed on the Upper West Side (251 West 100th St.) Shavuot programming includes a young families-oriented Shavuot Pajama Party with a dairy dinner on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The main event is the rooftop Shavuot Tikkun Under the Stars with study, celebration and cheesecake on Tuesday starting at 8:00 p.m. Find out more here.

Shavuot in Western Queens

Malkhut and the Astoria Center for Israel are hosting Shavuot together at St Mark’s Episcopal Church (33-50 82nd St., Jackson Heights, Queens) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. There will be a dairy potluck and a storytelling session of “The First Jew in Canada: The Incredible True Story Of Jacques LaFargue, the 18th Century Transgender Jewish Ancestor You’ve Never Heard Of.” Free; register here.

Downtown Minyan Shavuot

Downtown Minyan, a hub of Orthodox community for Jews in their 20s and 30s, is hosting several Shavuot services at the Bronfman Center at NYU (7 East 10th St.), including services, a dairy dinner and learning on Tuesday from 8:00 p.m. to 1 a.m., services on Wednesday and Thursday and a meat dinner on Wednesday night. Tickets for dinners are $54 each, sign up here..

Tikkun Leil Shavuot at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan

The Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan (334 Amsterdam Ave.) is hosting their signature Paul Feig Tikkun Leil Shavuot — an annual all-night bonanza with programs about and featuring comedy, theater, Zionism, Jewish life, music and more, presented by a who’s-who of Jewish luminaries including composer Benj Pasek, actor Steven Skybell, comedian Judy Gold, Rabbi David Wolpe and our very own Andrew Silow-Carroll. The IRL program starts on Tuesday at 9 p.m., with sessions running until 5 a.m. Check out the schedule here.

Shavuot in Harlem

Join Based in Harlem and Kehillat Harlem for “a feast of Torah and treats” on Tuesday at 9 p.m., beginning with a festive dairy meal followed by learning. The evening will end at midnight with cheesecake. Address provided upon RSVP; sign up here.

Shavuot Across Brooklyn

A number of Brooklyn Jewish organizations are co-hosting Shavuot Across Brooklyn at Congregation Beth Elohim (274 Garfield Pl.). Starting on Tuesday at 9 p.m., the all-night program includes more than 40 study sessions to choose from. The keynote address will be given by Israeli-American artist Yael Kanarek, founder of Beit Toratah, a house of study and ritual for the Regendered Bible. There will be both egalitarian and Orthodox services. See the schedule here.

Shavuot at Kehilath Jeshurun

For Shavuot at Kehilath Jeshurun (125 East 85th St.), there will be a dairy dinner on Tuesday at 9:15 p.m., followed by study sessions with Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz, Rabbi Ben Skydell and Rachel Kraus. There will be davening, Torah learning sessions and children’s programming on Wednesday and Thursday. Find more information here.

Shavuot Picnic with The Shabbat Drop

Join The Shabbat Drop for their second annual Shavuot Picnic in Central Park on Sunday, June 16 at 2 p.m. There will be a kosher cheese-tasting sponsored by The Cheese Guy, and guests are encouraged to bring their own snacks to share. Registration is free when you sign up for The Shabbat Drop newsletter. Find more information here.

