Lee Zeldin, Trump’s pick to helm EPA, says he received bomb threat with ‘pro-Palestinian themed message’

Lee Zeldin, the rising Jewish Republican star tapped by President-elect Donald Trump to head the Environmental Protection Agency, said he and his family were among other incoming officials targeted with bomb threats, in his case, one that came with a pro-Palestinian message.

The FBI said Wednesday it was aware of “numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents” targeting Trump nominees, and that it was consulting with local law enforcement. “We take all potential threats seriously, and as always, encourage members of the public to immediately report anything they consider suspicious to law enforcement,” The Associated Press quoted the agency as saying.

“A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message,” Zeldin said in a statement to the media. “My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops. We are thankful for the swift actions taken by local officers to keep our family, neighbors, and local community secure.”

The Trump transition team also spotlighted the threats. “Last night and this morning, several of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them,” said Karoline Leavitt, the transition spokeswoman.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted,” she said. “President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action.”

It’s not clear whether anyone but Zeldin was targeted with a pro-Palestinian message.

Also reporting a threat was New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, who is close to the pro-Israel community and who took a leading role this year in investigating anti-Israel and antisemitic invective on campuses in the wake of Israel’s war with Hamas.

“This morning, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, her husband, and their three year old son were driving home to Saratoga County from Washington for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence,” she said Wednesday in a tweet. “New York State, County law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism.”

The Associated Press reported that Matt Gaetz, Trump’s initial pick for attorney general, also received a threat. Pam Bondi, his replacement choice, and Susie Wiles, his chief of staff, may also have been targeted, the AP reported.

Zeldin, a longtime Trump booster when he was a congressman from Long Island, has become prominent in Republican politicas since coming closer than expected in 2022 to toppling New York’s Democratic governor. His presence on the ticket is believed to have boosted at least five Republicans running for Congress, helping the party to reclaim the U.S. House of Representatives from Democrats that year.

