If the mayoral elections were today, here’s who Jewish New Yorkers would vote for

A new Marist poll indicates that more than one-quarter of Jewish voters in the Democratic primary are backing former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the race to become New York City’s next mayor.

Released Tuesday, the poll shows that Cuomo, who has made antisemitism a core issue of his campaign, is polling at 26% among Jewish voters, compared to 37% overall.

Following Cuomo, 17% of Jewish voters ranked New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, who is Jewish, as their first choice; followed by state senator Zohran Mamdani, who would be the city’s first Muslim mayor, at 14%. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who would be the city’s first female mayor, came in fourth place at 10%.

According to the survey, Jews make up 16% of the electorate in the Democratic primary.

The Jewish vote differs somewhat from the vote among New York City’s general voter population: After Cuomo, 18% of likely voters ranked Mamdani first, followed by Adrienne Adams at 9% and Lander at 8%.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has also made antisemitism a central campaign issue, was not among the candidates named in the poll, as he is running for reelection as an independent. Adams is exploring running on an “EndAntiSemitism” ballot line, and earlier this week, he announced the creation of a mayoral office dedicated to fighting antisemitism.

The Marist poll of 3,383 likely voters was conducted between May 1 and with a reported margin of error of plus or minus 2.6%.

For more information on the candidates running for mayor — including a deep dive into what they’ve said regarding Israel and Jewish issues — click here.

