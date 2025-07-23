NYC Restaurant Week Summer 2025: 7 Jewish and Jew-ish spots to try

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

New York’s summer Restaurant Week is back! Running now through Sunday, August 17, hundreds of restaurants across the city are participating in this seasonal promotion, which offers diners special prix fixe menus priced at $30, $45 and $60.

Among the restaurants are seven Israeli, Jewish and Jew-ish eateries in both Manhattan and Brooklyn. Keep scrolling for more details. B’tayavon!

101 W. 57th St., Midtown, Manhattan

During Restaurant Week, Israeli spot Acadia is offering a $30 lunch and a $45 dinner prix fixe menu. At this Midtown restaurant, executive chef Ari Bokovza, who is also behind Upper West Side’s Dagon restaurant, takes inspiration from his Tunisian grandmother, as well as his Michelin star-training in Europe. Acadia’s Restaurant Week menu features matzah ball soup, crispy roasted lamb, a king oyster mushroom & eggplant skewer and a Levantine grain bowl.

250 Park Ave. South, Flatiron, Manhattan

Gramercy’s Barbounia, founded by Israeli chef Amtzur Mor, takes inspiration from the foods of the Mediterranean and more in their $45 lunch and $60 dinner prix fixe menus. The menu features fresh ingredients in dishes like their veggie-heavy Uzbek shish kebab. Other items include a crispy halloumi appetizer, braised beef shank mansaf and salmon ceviche. If you’re craving something sweet, they are once again offering their rose water panna cotta, topped with strawberries, nuts and crispy kadaifi.

2454 Broadway, Upper West Side, Manhattan

Also from Chef Ari Bokovza, the Upper West Side’s modern Israeli restaurant Dagon is offering a special menu during Restaurant Week. On their $30 lunch or $45 dinner menus, diners can try their flash fried cauliflower, hummus, spring vegetable risotto, brisket/short rib burger and labneh cheesecake.

464 Sixth Ave., Greenwich Village, Manhattan

Chef Melanie Shurka’s restaurant specializes in the “lesser-known cuisines of the Middle East,” according to its web site. During Restaurant Week, the stylish Greenwich Village eatery is offering a $45 prix fixe brunch, as well as a three-course dinner. Diners can select from an array of mezze, including hummus, labneh or muhammara; for the main course, options include chicken schnitzel, chicken shawarma and various preparations of kubeh — the Middle Eastern dumplings that Shurka learned to make while apprenticing with Israeli grandmothers. For dessert, diners can choose among a warm brownie, pistachio baklava or a chocolate date bar.

41 Madison Ave., NoMad, Manhattan

Mark’s Off Madison’s Restaurant Week menu features a fusion of two of New York City’s most iconic cultures: Jewish and Italian. At this NoMad eaterie from Mark Strausman — the creator of former hotspot Freds at Barneys New York — diners can opt for a $30 two-course lunch or a $45 three-course dinner. Menu options include wagyu beef “pigs” in blankets as a starter, and latke-crusted filet of sole or lasagna as a main course. For dessert, you can’t go wrong with a chocolate babka ice cream sandwich.

353 Bedford Ave., Williamsburg, Brooklyn

At this Tel Aviv-inspired Williamsburg spot, the food and vibes are immaculate. Mesiba — which quite literally means “party” in Hebrew — puts a dazzling twist on Levantine food.. Their $45 dinner prix fixe offers baba ganoush, tuna crudo, kreplach, lamb neck, and so much more.

144 Second Ave., East Village, Manhattan

Founded in the East Village in 1954 by Ukrainian refugees, Veselka is thankfully once again participating in this season’s New York Restaurant Week. While their $30 prix fixe menu — offered for both lunch and dinner — is not available online, this storied eatery is beloved for its pierogies as well as Ashkenazi-adjacent foods like potato pancakes, cheese blintzes, borscht and challah.

