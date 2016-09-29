Anti-Semitic flyers put on cars at San Francisco train stops

(JTA) — Anti-Semitic fliers were placed on car windshields in parking lots located at Bay Area Rapid Transit stations.

The fliers were discovered on Tuesday evening, the NBC Bay Area affiliate reported.

The fliers called the Jewish community “serpents” and called for separating Jews from children, NBC reported.

The fliers are believed to have been printed and distributed by a local man who runs an anti-Semitic blog which targets members of the Jewish community in Lafayette, near San Francisco.

A BART spokesperson told NBC Bay Area that leafleting is permitted under free speech statutes.

The Lafayette Police Department said that it is looking into the case.