Woman who invited all Israelis to her wedding after terror attack on family gives birth to baby girl

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli woman who postponed her wedding after her father and brother were killed in a West Bank terror attack, and then invited the whole country to attend, gave birth to a baby girl on Yom Kippur.

Thousands of Israelis attended the wedding of Sarah Techiya Litman to Ariel Beigle last November, a week after the couple had been scheduled to marry.

Rabbi Yaakov Litman, and Netanel, 18, were shot to death near the Otniel settlement as they drove in a car with five other family members to the Shabbat pre-wedding celebrations.

“This evening, instead of wearing the bridal dress, I will sit on the floor with a torn shirt,” Sarah said on Nov. 19, the original date of her wedding, the Hebrew-language Yediot Acharonot reported. “But very soon, we will marry in a large and happy wedding. We will go on and be happy as father and Netanel always were. We will not be crushed.”