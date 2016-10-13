Woman who invited all Israelis to her wedding after terror attack on family gives birth to baby girl
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Woman who invited all Israelis to her wedding after terror attack on family gives birth to baby girl

JERUSALEM (JTA) — An Israeli woman who postponed her wedding after her father and brother were killed in a West Bank terror attack, and then invited the whole country to attend, gave birth to a baby girl on Yom Kippur.

Thousands of Israelis attended the wedding of Sarah Techiya Litman to Ariel Beigle last November, a week after the couple had been scheduled to marry.

Rabbi Yaakov Litman, and Netanel, 18, were shot to death near the Otniel settlement as they drove in a car with five other family members to the Shabbat pre-wedding celebrations.

“This evening, instead of wearing the bridal dress, I will sit on the floor with a torn shirt,” Sarah said on Nov. 19, the original date of her wedding, the Hebrew-language Yediot Acharonot reported. “But very soon, we will marry in a large and happy wedding. We will go on and be happy as father and Netanel always were. We will not be crushed.”

FB-f-Logo__blue_29 Never miss breaking news and other must-read features. Like JTA on Facebook »

Featured Stories

Breaking News