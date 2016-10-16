Boulder high school students suspended for Nazi-themed Facebook group

(JTA) — At least five high school students in Colorado were expelled for their participation in a Nazi-themed group on Facebook, which called for killing Jews and black people.

The students from Boulder Valley High School, as well as about 10 other students from high schools in the area, participated in the “4th Reich’s Official Group Chat,” Boulder Police announced last week.

The group was uncovered last month after the suicide of a member who was a student at the Boulder Preparatory charter school, who took his own life “to show his allegiance to the Nazi party and the killing of Jewish people,” according to a police report cited by the local Boulder newspaper, the Daily Camera.

The group talked about “killing all Jews and niggers,” and referred to “the final solution” and “white power.”

Boulder Police last week decided not to press charges against any of the students, according to the newspaper, saying that there was “no evidence or documentation to support there being any credible threat,” according to the police report.