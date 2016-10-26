3 alleged members of Israeli organ trafficking ring arrested

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Three Israelis, including a doctor, were arrested for allegedly running an organ trafficking network, selling the kidneys of poor Israelis.

Several operations had already been carried out at private clinics in Turkey and other transactions were in process, the Israel Police said Tuesday following the arrests.

The poor Israelis received tens of thousands of shekels for their kidneys, while the ring leaders earned hundreds of thousands of dollars for each organ, according to the police.

The undercover investigation lasted several months. Searches of the homes of the arrested men turned up additional evidence, according to the police.