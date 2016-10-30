Trump writes note for Western Wall

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump wrote a note to be placed in the Western Wall.

The note, which was handwritten, was given to a Jewish advisor of Trumps to be delivered to the Kotel.

The note, which was photographed by Trump’s staff and sent to the Israeli Hebrew-language daily newspaper Yediot Acharonot, reads: May you bless the United States, our armed forces and our allies. May your guiding hand protect and strengthen our great nation.”

Trump wrote the note following a conversation with his daughter, Ivanka, who is Jewish, according to Ynet.