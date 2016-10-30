Design of Sao Paulo Jewish Museum chosen as best project in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — The design of the building that will house the future Sao Paulo Jewish Museum, which is currently under construction, has been chosen best project among 1,200 contenders for the annual Great Award of Corporate Architecture in Brazil.

Designed by architects Simoni D. Saidon and Mauro Martins, from Botti Rubin’s office, the museum won in the category Convention Center, Cultural Center and Museum, reported WebJudaica news portal last week.

“We are feeling extremely happy for this recognition. A contest with five architectural firms was held for the design project of the Sao Paulo Jewish Museum. By winning this award, we see that our choice of the Botti Rubin project was the most appropriate for the museum,” said the museum’s executive director Roberta Sundfeld.

The award received over 1,200 votes from all across Brazil and more than 23,000 online votes.

The museum will be inaugurated in the remodeled building of the former Beth-El Temple, built in Byzantine style and opened in 1929.

In February, Brazil inaugurated its first museum dedicated to Jewish immigration, narrating the history of the Jewish community of South America’s largest country. The Jewish Immigration Memorial is located at the Kehilat Israel synagogue, the oldest Jewish house of worship in Sao Paulo.

Sao Paulo is home to some 60,000 Jews, or half of the Brazilian Jewish community.