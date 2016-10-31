One Jew, One Vote: Yosef Gavriel Bechhofer, 54

Every weekday through Election Day, JTA will post a brief profile of one Jewish voter. (Thanks for the inspiration, Humans of New York.)

Name: Yosef Gavriel Bechhofer

Age: 54

Lives: Monsey, N.Y.

Works: Rabbi and teacher

Voting for: Evan McMullin, write-in conservative candidate

“I believe he stands for morality, stands for ethics. He hasn’t been vetted completely, but evidently [has] a reasonably clean personal record, and seems to be a thoughtful and religious person… A person who is more sincerely religious is likely to be a more ethical and moral person, and I think the president of the United States should be a role model in those areas for the people of the United States. I don’t think he’s going to win. I had no premise when I decided to vote for him that he is going to win. I think a protest vote is as valid a vote as a vote for one of the two major candidates.”