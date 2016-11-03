Palestinian shot dead in attempted stabbing of Israeli soldier in West Bank

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A Palestinian man was shot and killed in an attempted stabbing attack on an Israeli soldier near a West Bank settlement.

The man was armed with a knife on Thursday afternoon when he approached soldiers standing guard near a bus stop outside of Ofra, located near the main Palestinian city of Ramallah, the Israel Defense Forces said. In response, the soldiers shot the assailant.

No soldiers or other Israelis were injured in the attempted attack, according to reports.

The assailant has not yet been identified.