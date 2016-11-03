Mel Brooks records robocall for his great-nephew running for NY state senate

If you live on Long Island and your phone rings, answer it — it might be Mel Brooks.

The legendary comedian recorded a robocall for his great-nephew, Todd Kaminsky, who is running for state senate in New York’s 9th District, in Long Island’s Nassau County. Kaminsky is a Democrat running for re-election; he won the seat in a special election in April to replace Republican Dean Skelos, who was removed from office following his conviction on federal corruption charges.

The charming clip was uploaded to the Soundcloud streaming service on Wednesday.

“I’m very proud of Todd. Not only is he a great nephew— but he also happens to be a great State Senator,” Brooks says in the recording. “He’s not only smart and talented, but he is absolutely honest — which is pretty rare for people in my family. Now, the election is this Tuesday, so write this down. Mel Brooks says: ‘Vote for Todd Kaminsky on November 8th!’ Did you write it down? Good!”

Presented my Uncle @MelBrooks w/ Senate proc 4 his cultural achievements as great NYer. Thx 4 everything, Uncle Mel. pic.twitter.com/Ct0iEEBptv — Todd Kaminsky (@toddkaminsky) September 2, 2016

As it happens, Brooks isn’t the only Jewish comedian helping a relative get elected. Amy Schumer also made a recording for her cousin — Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York — for an ad on the streaming music service Pandora.