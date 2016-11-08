Solomon Schechter school near Chicago awarded National Blue Ribbon School status

(JTA) — A Solomon Schechter Jewish Day School in suburban Chicago was the only Jewish school in the country this year to be awarded National Blue Ribbon School status.

The Sager Solomon Schechter Day School in Northbrook, Illinois, was one of 50 private schools and 279 public schools across the country to receive the honor for 2016.

The U.S. Department of Education will recognize the school on Tuesday in Washington D.C., at a ceremony during which the school will receive its National Blue Ribbon School flag and plaque. The awards were announced at the end of September by U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King Jr.

Sager Solomon Schechter Day School is the K-8 program at Solomon Schechter Day School of Metropolitan Chicago.

“We are proud to be one of our nation’s highest performing schools”, Ethan Budin, Schechter board president, said in a statement.

“This honor recognizes the exemplary teaching and learning that takes place at Schechter,” said Linda Foster, CEO/Head of School.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle, and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.