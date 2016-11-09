Mortar fired from Syria lands in Israeli territory on the Golan

JERUSALEM (JTA) — A mortar fired from Syria struck the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights.

The shell that landed in Israel on late Wednesday morning did not cause any injuries or damage, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The shell is believed to be errant fire from Syria’s more than five-year-long civil war, rather than an intentional attack on Israel, according to the IDF.

In response, the IDF struck an “artillery position of the Syrian Regime in Syrian Golan Heights.”

“The IDF will not tolerate any attempt to harm the sovereignty of the State of Israel or the safety of its citizens,” the IDF said.

Clashes were reported between the Syrian military and Islamic State-affiliated rebel forces near the border, including rockets and mortars.

The last such artillery attack that landed in Israel was in September.