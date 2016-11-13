Melania Trump, Sara Netanyahu have ‘heartfelt and warm’ phone conversation

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Melania Trump, wife of President-elect Donald Trump, and Sara Netanyahu, wife of the Israeli prime minister, had a “heartfelt and warm” phone conversation, Benjamin Netanyahu said in a Facebook post.

The world leaders’ wives spoke to each other on Saturday night.

“Mrs. Trump said that she looks forward to our visit at the first opportunity and that there will be wonderful relations between our countries and our families,” Benjamin Netanyahu said in the post.

He added that the political wives “discussed the great challenge of raising children under the spotlight that accompanies their fathers who were elected as world leaders. Additionally, they discussed the great importance of emphasizing family time as part of their role as mothers in order to enable their children to grow up in a normal way like all their friends.”

The conversation comes three days after Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with Donald Trump, and Trump invited Netanyahu to meet with him in the United States “at the first opportunity.”

The Trumps have a 10-year-old son, Barron, who will become the youngest boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr.