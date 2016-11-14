New York Observer, owned by Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, ceases print edition

(JTA) — The New York Observer, a weekly newspaper owned by President-elect Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner, will cease publishing a print edition.

The November 9 edition of the New York Observer was its last print edition, the newspaper’s parent company, Observer Media, announced in a statement.

The newspaper will continue to be available online, as Observer.com.

The decision to shut the print edition and change its name “signals an end of an era when The Observer served as a fixture of Manhattan reporting and a training ground for scores of journalists now in senior positions in the media world,” the New York Times reported.

Joseph Meyer, chairman and chief executive of Observer Media, the paper’s parent company, told the New York Times that ceasing the print edition was a natural outgrowth of the paper’s shift toward a national audience. Meyer is Kushner’s brother-in-law.

Meyer said in the Observer’s statement that the media company reaches over 8 million people monthly. The Times reported that Observer.com received 5.6 million unique visitors in September, nearly twice its audience from the year before.

Kushner purchased the newspaper in 2006, when he was 25 and in law school. It had been in print for nearly 30 years.