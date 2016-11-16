Top Jewish donors prominent on Trump inauguration committee

WASHINGTON (JTA) — A number of top Jewish Republican donors are on President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration committee.

Nine out of the 20 names listed on the transition team’s announcement released Monday are Jewish. Several of them are on the Republican Jewish Coalition board. The committee plans and fund-raises for the inauguration. Typically, incoming presidents reserve spots on it for their most loyal donors.

Lew Eisenberg, an investor who was the finance chairman for the campaign, will retain that role on the inauguration committee, as one of two finance co-chairman. Trump is reportedly considering Eisenberg for Commerce secretary.

Among 17 vice-chairs on the committee are Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, the casino magnate and his wife who boosted Trump’s campaign in its final days with as much as $30 million; Mel Sembler, a Florida real estate developer; Ron Weiser, a Michigan real estate developer; Steve Wynn, like Adelson and Trump, a casino builder and operator; Elliott Broidy, a venture capitalist from southern California; Laurie Perlmutter, whose husband Isaac is an Israeli-American entertainment mogul; and Gail Icahn, wife to activist investor Carl Icahn.

The statement said there may be further names added to the list.