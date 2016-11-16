Trump denies seeking security clearance for Ivanka, Kushner and other children

(JTA) — President-elect Donald Trump denied that he is trying to get security clearances for some of his children.

News reports this week said that Trump was seeking the clearances for his two adult sons, as well as his Jewish daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner, who has been a key Trump adviser.

In a post on Twitter, Trump wrote: “I am not trying to get ‘top level security clearance’ for my children. This was a typically false news story.”

I am not trying to get "top level security clearance" for my children. This was a typically false news story. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2016

The Associated Press and other media reported Monday that Kushner, 35, is exploring the legality of staying on as an unpaid adviser when Trump assumes the presidency to work around federal anti-nepotism laws. Kushner has helped shape Trump’s Israel policies.

Ivanka Trump has said she would not work in a Trump administration.

Laws in place since after President John F. Kennedy named his brother Robert attorney general ban a president from nominating or appointing close family, including in-laws, to administration positions.