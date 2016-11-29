Jewish Family Service of Buffalo to resettle 50 refugees

(JTA) — The Jewish Family Service of Buffalo will help resettle 50 refugees from the world’s trouble spots.

The agency will settle the refugees in Niagara Falls, New York, in an area with affordable housing, the Buffalo News reported.

It is not known which country or countries the refugees will come from. The five top home countries for refugees arriving in the United States are Syria, Iraq, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Burma.

Many refugees who have resettled in Buffalo have taken jobs at the Seneca Niagara Casino, and Jewish Family Service hopes some of the new arrivals will do the same, according to the newspaper.