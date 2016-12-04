Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher welcome baby boy Dimitri
Menu JTA Search

News Brief

Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher welcome baby boy Dimitri

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

(JTA) — Actress Mila Kunis gave birth to a baby boy, the second child for Kunis and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher.

The baby was born on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt. They were married in July 2015.

They reportedly named the baby Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, according to a website associated with Kutcher.

Kutcher, 38, and Kunis, 33, were co-stars on “That 70s Show,” which ran for eight years until 2006.

Kutcher is a follower of the Kabbalah movement and reportedly keeps kosher.

FB-f-Logo__blue_29 Never miss breaking news and other must-read features. Like JTA on Facebook »

Featured Stories

Breaking News