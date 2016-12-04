Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher welcome baby boy Dimitri

(JTA) — Actress Mila Kunis gave birth to a baby boy, the second child for Kunis and her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher.

The baby was born on Wednesday, a spokeswoman said Thursday. The couple has a 2-year-old daughter, Wyatt. They were married in July 2015.

They reportedly named the baby Dimitri Portwood Kutcher, according to a website associated with Kutcher.

Kutcher, 38, and Kunis, 33, were co-stars on “That 70s Show,” which ran for eight years until 2006.

Kutcher is a follower of the Kabbalah movement and reportedly keeps kosher.