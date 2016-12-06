Burger King Israel introduces doughnut burger for Hanukkah

JERUSALEM (JTA) — Burger King restaurants in Israel have introduced a doughnut burger for the Hanukkah season.

The SufganiKing is a Whopper with savory doughnuts in place of buns. Its name is a play on the Hebrew word for doughnuts, sufganiyot, which are ubiquitous on every Israeli street corner in the weeks leading up to Hanukkah.

The burger “proves that miracles still happen,” Burger King Israel said in a Facebook post, a reference to the miracles at the heart of the holiday story.

The SufganiKing will be sold for about $4. It will be available through Jan. 1, the last day of Hanukkah, according to reports.