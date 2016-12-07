Ruderman Foundation recognizes five groups with inclusion prize

(JTA) — The Ruderman Family Foundation recognized five companies and organizations that run programs to foster the full inclusion of people with disabilities.

The foundation on Wednesday announced the winners of its fifth annual Ruderman Prize in Inclusion, which awards five grants totaling $250,000 “as recognition for the critical work being done, and to ensure that resources are available to enable them to continue their work and grow,” the foundation said in a statement.

This year’s prize recipients are:

AXS Maps, an online database and mobile app that allows users to find, rate and share accessibility information on businesses and buildings throughout the United States

Bezalel, a world-renown art and design school in Israel that creates innovative design products specifically for people with disabilities

Egalite, an online employment platform for people with disabilities to connect with companies and find jobs

The Media Access Awards, an annual award ceremony in Los Angeles that honors depictions of disability in film, television and new media

Sozialhelden e.V., a German-based nonprofit that works to change the way people with disabilities are reported on in the media

There were more than 400 nominations for this year’s inclusion prize, a signature program of the Ruderman Family Foundation, which believes that inclusion and understanding of all people is essential to a fair and flourishing community.

“This year’s Ruderman Prize in Inclusion awardees represent the innovation and ingenuity taking place around the globe that is leading us to a more inclusive world,” said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, in a statement.

The prize was first given in 2012.

JTA is a media partner of the Ruderman Prize in Inclusion.